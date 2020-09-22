Kate Middleton’s baked goods are being auctioned off on eBay

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, making viral news on the regular.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news, with the whole family spending lockdown in their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

It is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who got the world talking this month, returning to royal duties as the family of five relocated back to London.

Last week, it was a trip to East London that made news as Prince William and Kate Middleton went to iconic bagel shop, Beigel Bake, with a video of the couple baking going viral.

‘A visit to one of London’s most iconic bagel shops to see behind the scenes!’ captioned the video posted to the Kensington Royal account. ‘@beigel_bake was forced to reduce their opening hours during the pandemic but is back to 24hrs and continuing to support their local community.’

‘During a visit to East London’s famous @beigel_bake Brick Lane Bakery, The Duke and Duchess heard how [the pandemic] affected employees, as well as the ways in which the shop have helped their community through food donation and delivery.’

And now, just weeks later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s handiwork is being auctioned off on eBay.

Yes, really. Two bagels made by the royal couple are being sold on eBay, captioned as ‘Royal Bagels made by the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge.’

The price starts at £6, but has yet to receive a bid.

Well, this is the Kate and Wills news that we definitely weren’t expecting.