Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Today is a historic day for the whole world, as Donald Trump leaves office and Joe Biden is officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

The 2020 US Presidential Election saw Joe Biden and Kamala Harris triumph in a nail-biting race against Donald Trump and Mike Pence to become the next President and Vice President.

Now, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have officially been sworn in, with celebrations erupting across the world, with hope for what this new blue wave will bring.

‘This is America’s day, democracy’s day,’ President Biden told the audience. ‘At this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed’.

This inauguration was different from usual, with coronavirus-induced social distancing rules preventing large crowds and the usual parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. And in place of the usual performances and parties, there will instead be virtual events.

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem during the inauguration in a show-stopping dress and J-Lo gave a stunning live performance.

As well as this, Tom Hanks will be hosting Celebrating America, a 90-minute TV event filled with A-listers and high profile names to mark the inauguration.

Expect to see John Legend, Kerry Washington, The Foo Fighters, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Lin Manuel Miranda, Amanda Gorman and Bruce Springsteen.

And if you don’t have access to US channels, don’t sweat it. You can also watch is on YouTube.

Donald and Melania Trump were not in attendance, breaking from tradition in a very obvious way given that former presidents and first ladies, Barack and Michelle Obama, George W and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton, were all present.

We now officially have a new President and Vice President.

Huge congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.