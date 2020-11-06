Joe Biden just broke the record for receiving the most presidential election votes ever

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world has been consumed by the US Presidential Election this week, seeing Donald Trump go head-to-head with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in one of the closest US elections in history.

In fact, days later and we’re still awaiting the official results, with the bookies odds changing hourly.

Votes are still being counted and a winner has not been announced, but it has already been made clear that Joe Biden has won the popular vote – and in record-breaking fashion.

Joe Biden has apparently broken the record for the most votes in history for any presidential candidate, with this election seeing an unprecedented amount of voters coming out in force.

According to the Federal Election Commission, the previous record was held by former US President Barack Obama, who received a whopping 69,498,518 votes in the 2008 presidential election.

Currently – while votes are still being counted – Democratic candidate Joe Biden has already received over 70 million votes in this election.

These numbers will remain unofficial until all of the votes have been counted and a winner revealed.

It’s been a long election and we’re not far from discovering a winner.

Either way, huge congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for breaking such a huge record!