These Donald Trump quotes might explain why someone destroyed his Hollywood star

OH Donald

Donald Trump’s approval ratings as President have seen a dip and no one is remotely surprised.

It could have something to do with the things that he says every day, with Donald Trump quotes in general being equally shocking and hilarious.

There was the time he said the Queen had the most fun in years during his trip to the UK, his apparent obsession with what Brad Pitt thinks of him and of course his denying knowing Prince Andrew despite the many photographs proving otherwise. And let’s not forget the time he shamed the Presidents before him for not celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage before while they were all in office.

It wasn’t a huge surprise therefore when his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was smashed to pieces with a pickaxe.

Read on for the most outrageous Donald Trump quotes of all time (brace yourselves) – and it might explain why Trump’s Hollywood star has become a huge target for vandalism.

The most outrageous Donald Trump quotes, ever

‘I have tremendous respect for women’ – Really?

‘I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I think that would be, maybe, going too far.’ – Hardly surprising

‘You must go forth into the world, with passion, courage in your conviction, and most importantly be true to yourself. I did it!’ – Ah onto one of Donald’s most hilarious moments here. Who can forgot that time he gave a commencement speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and was called out for copying Legally Blonde‘s Elle Wood’s graduation speech?

‘Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!’

‘Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.’ – Sounds a little Orwellian…

‘Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.’ – Umm they did Donald. That’s why you lost the popular vote.

‘We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars. All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.’ – Hmmmm

‘Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!’ – Not the best way to kick off the New Year Donald…

‘An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a fraud’ – Trump was determined to ‘expose’ President Obama’s birthplace back in 2012, and even claimed to have sent investigators to Hawaii in the hopes of proving Obama wasn’t born in the United States.

‘Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again – just watch. He can do much better!’ – Clearly Donald is a Team Edward kind of guy…

‘Ariana Huffington is unattractive, both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man – he made a good decision.’ – Trump always has charming things to say about successful, prominent women – but he stooped particularly low with this comment about Huffington Post founder.

‘Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him “grovelling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!’ – This was his response to that Meryl Streep Golden Globes speech… Mature, Trump. As always…

‘I will build a great wall – and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me – and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.’ – Oh for goodness sake.

‘When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.’ – Just another casually racial slur, then…

‘Our great African-American President hasn’t exactly had a positive impact on the thugs who are so happily and openly destroying Baltimore.’ – Don’t worry, his racist outbursts aren’t just directed at Mexico.

‘If I were running ‘The View’, I’d fire Rosie O’Donnell. I mean, I’d look at her right in that fat, ugly face of hers, I’d say “Rosie, you’re fired.”‘ – Trump has infamously hated on Rosie O’Donnell, making crude, sexist and misogynistic remarks about her on multiple occasions.

‘All of the women on The Apprentice flirted with me – consciously or unconsciously. That’s to be expected.’ – Because of course, no woman can resist Trump’s charms. [Throws up on keyboard]

‘One of they key problems today is that politics is such a disgrace. Good people don’t go into government.’ – Well at least he’s showing some self awareness.

‘The beauty of me is that I’m very rich.’ – And not that fabulous barnet of yours?

‘It’s freezing and snowing in New York – we need global warming!’ – Definitely not missing the point…

‘I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.’ – Possibly (/definitely) one of the creepiest things we’ve ever heard…

‘My fingers are long and beautiful, as, it has been well documented, are various other parts of my body.’ – Ew.

‘I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.’ – We’re glad he’s so concerned about the obesity crisis.

‘I think the only difference between me and the other candidates is that I’m more honest and my women are more beautiful.’ – Women aren’t possessions, Donald. They can’t belong to you.

‘You’re disgusting.’ – To put this into context, Donald Trump said this to the opposing lawyer during a court case when she asked for a medical break to pump breast milk for her three-month-old daughter.

‘The point is, you can never be too greedy.’ – Campaign slogan = sorted.

‘Sorry, there is no STAR on the stage tonight!’ – In his Twitter liveblogging of the Democratic debate, Trump seemed to think he was watching a talent show rather than looking for the next POTUS.

‘My Twitter has become so powerful that I can actually make my enemies tell the truth.’ – We think Donald may be overestimating the power of Twitter.

‘My IQ is one of the highest — and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure; it’s not your fault.’ – Don’t worry, we won’t.

‘I have so many fabulous friends who happen to be gay, but I am a traditionalist.’ – What does that even mean?

‘Who wouldn’t you take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!’ – No, Donald. No.

‘The other candidates — they went in, they didn’t know the air conditioning didn’t work. They sweated like dogs…How are they gonna beat ISIS? I don’t think it’s gonna happen.’ – Because sweating = the inability to solve a political crisis. Gotcha.

‘Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.’ – Along with the petition to keep him out of the UK, can we also campaign for Trump to stop talking about his penis?

‘Thanks sweetie. That’s nice’ – Said Donald in typically patronising style to a female 9/11 survivor. Inappropriate – and quite creepy.

‘Lyin’ Ted Cruz just used a picture of Melania from a shoot in his ad. Be careful, Lyin’ Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife!’ – Threatening your opponent’s wife on Twitter? Stay classy, Don…

‘I was down there, and I watched our police and our firemen, down on 7-Eleven, down at the World Trade Center, right after it came down’ – Ah 7-Eleven, great convenience store, and def not to be confused with a national tragedy and symbol of global terrorism, eh Trump?

‘The only card [Hillary Clinton] has is the woman’s card. She’s got nothing else to offer and frankly, if Hillary Clinton were a man, I don’t think she’d get 5 percent of the vote. The only thing she’s got going is the woman’s card, and the beautiful thing is, women don’t like her.’ – Speaking from a, errr, woman’s perspective, we reckon ol’ Trumpy may be a little off with this one.

‘Number one, I have great respect for women. I was the one that really broke the glass ceiling on behalf of women, more than anybody in the construction industry.’ – Thank you Donald. Thank you for all your help.

‘I’m just thinking to myself right now, we should just cancel the election and just give it to Trump, right?’ – Ah Don, you ol’ joker, you!

‘You know, it really doesn’t matter what the media write as long as you’ve got a young, and beautiful, piece of ass.’ – Trump proves (again) that he views a woman’s looks over anything else…

‘I thought being President would be easier than my old life.’ – Yes, because being the most powerful person in the United States comes with no strings attached.

‘[North Korean leader Kim Jong Un] is 27 years old. His father dies, took over a regime. So say what you want but that is not easy, especially at that age.’ – Not a great time to suddenly be empathetic Donald…

‘You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything….Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.’ – Somehow the gross audio from the Access Hollywood tapes only tanked one career – and it wasn’t Donald Trump’s.

‘Despite the constant negative press covfefe’ – Trump’s manic midnight covfefe tweet stayed up for six hours after it was published, before somebody finally deleted it. How did this slip through the cracks?

‘You have a bunch of bad hombres down there. You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn’t, so I might just send them down to take care of it.’ – Context: Donald Trump was talking to the Mexican president. This doesn’t bode well for international relations.

‘Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard!’ – You’d think that fellow celebrity stars turned politicians would have each other’s back. Apparently not.

’40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan…And now it’s the tallest.’ – Only because 9/11 happened.

‘Why can’t we use nuclear weapons?’ – This one’s word of mouth – MSNBC reported that in a foreign policy meeting, Donald Trump asked this question three times. Get that finger off the button.

‘Prime Minister Abe, on behalf of the American people, I welcome you to the very famous White House.’ – First of all, Shinzo Abe’s probably spent more time there than Donald has…

‘[The New York Times] don’t write good. They have people over there, like Maggie Haberman and others, they don’t – they don’t write good. They don’t know how to write good.’ – Turns out he don’t talk good either.

‘I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier.’ – A Trump supporter who was a former serviceman gave Trump his purple heart at a rally. Given that Trump avoided military service on shaky medical grounds, it’s a little ironic.

‘I’ve had a beautiful, I’ve had a flawless campaign. You’ll be writing books about this campaign.’ – Oh, there’ll be books alright.

‘Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 [Hillary Clinton] emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.’ – As if he isn’t already in hot water for his ties to Russia.

‘I think I am actually humble. I think I’m much more humble than you would understand.’ – That’s exactly how it works, when you’re humble you spend most of your time shouting it from the rooftops.

‘Fake news is at an all time high. Where is their apology to me for all of the incorrect stories???’ – If we hear those words one more time…

‘You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.’ – Megyn Kelly was just doing her job.

‘I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me.’ – Okay.

‘My use of social media is not presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!’ – Please refer to the covfefe tweet.

‘I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Even, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!’ – ‘MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL’.

‘Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That’s politics!’ – If you haven’t been following the campaign (sometimes we struggle sometimes too), Donald Trump Jr met with a Russian lawyer to get dirt on Hillary Clinton in the lead up to the election. Tiffany is now the least problematic Trump child.

‘Eventually we’re going to get something done and it’s going to be really, really good.’ – To be fair, he was just talking about the healthcare bill here. Fox News made this a million times better on the screen grab below.

Who is Donald Trump?

Donald Trump’s early life

Donald was born on the 14th of June, 1946 in New York, to Fred and Elizabeth Trump. His father, who ended up being one of New York’s biggest property developers, was American-German. Fred Trump was once arrested at a KKK rally and was sued by the US Justice Department for refusing to rent flats to African-American people. His mother was Scottish and had left poverty in Scotland to live in America. So Trump does actually have a family, which might come as a surprise to those of us who’d assumed he was forged in a cave, like an orc. Trump was expelled from school at the age of 13 and sent to the New York military academy.

Donald Trump’s career

First and foremost Donald spent his time making lots of money buying and selling property. The fact that he’s made a great deal of money is one of the central themes in his presidential campaign. Despite the fact that Trump would actually have more money if he’d left his whole inheritance in a high interest account, he’s viewed as a successful business man. Currently, Donald Trump’s net worth is estimated at around 4.5 billion USD.

Alongside the property gig he also starred in American version of The Apprentice (yes, that’s basically like Alan Sugar deciding he wants to be Prime Minister). Donald seems to quite like being on screen because he’s got a massive list of film and TV cameos including Home Alone, Sex and the City, Zoolander, Two Weeks Notice and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Unsurprisingly, given his opinions on beautiful women, Donald seemed to enjoy his sideline as president of the Miss World enterprise (which is basically like being president of the United States, right?) an organisation that put teenage girls in heels and bikinis and then had them jump around on stage. During his tenure Miss World was accused of being rigged, and let a contestant who tested positive for cocaine keep her crown.

Donald Trump’s personal life



Donald Trump has been married three times. His first marriage was in 1977, to Czech born Ivana Zelníčková, who said in their divorce deposition that Donald had ‘raped’ her. She later clarified that she meant she felt violated, not that he had raped her in a ‘legal’ sense. Donald and Ivana have three children together, Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka. Donald Trump daughter Ivanka has been actively involved in Donald’s presidential campaign.

During his marriage to Ivana, Trump had an affair with Marla Maples, who he married in 1993. Maples and Trump have one daughter Tiffany, who is now 22 and works as a Vice President at her father’s real estate company. Marla and Donald separated in 1997 and legally divorced in 1999.

In 1998 Trump began his relationship with his third and current wife Melania Trump. The pair got married in 2005 and in 2006 she gave birth to their son Barron. In total, Donald has five children and eight grandchildren.

Trump’s treatment of women has been the subject of much controversy, with at least 24 women accusing him of sexual assault over the past 30 years. Prior to the election, a tape from an episode of Access Hollywood with Billy Bush (yep, related to that Bush) was leaked which didn’t help his case. He was caught saying, ‘When you’re a star, [women] let you do it. You can do anything…Grab them by the pussy.’

Mexican actress Salma Hayek also revealed that Donald Trump had previously asked her to cheat on her boyfriend with him, after meeting at an event.

It’s impossible to discuss Donald Trump without mentioning his Twitter persona, which merges his professional and private life. Find him and his 76.4 million followers @realDonaldTrump.

Donald Trump’s election campaign

So how did he go from gauche billionaire to having his finger on the red button? Well, he’d been talking about politics for years, first suggesting that he might run for election in 1988, and suggesting it regularly until 2012. In 2013 he spent an estimated $1 million dollars on research into becoming President. But it wasn’t until June 2015 that Trump called a press conference at the Trump Tower in New York and announced his intention to run for President of the United States, whilst the whole of the rest of the world collectively shook their heads.

After campaigning to be the republican candidate, Donald became the republication option for President in July. Despite the fact that he lost the popular vote by 2.9 million votes to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, he wound up winning the 270 electoral college votes needed to secure the presidency.

On June 20, 2017, Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Cue the ‘Freedom Kids’ who performed a bizarre tribute song to Trump at a Florida rally, USA.

Donald Trump’s campaign promises

Trump’s major campaign slogan is ‘Make American great again’. His major promises are to improve the US fiscal situation with an emphasis on ‘straight talking’, patriotism and standing against ‘political correctness.’

He also became the focus of international attention when he announced that he would make building a Mexican border wall a priority, which Mexico would pay for. In a meeting with the Mexican president, he said that a lot of ‘bad hombres’ were making their way into the United States and needed to be stopped. He also wanted to crack down on illegal immigration as well, going as far as to say that every undocumented citizen has to go, and also wanted to begin a process of extreme vetting for Muslims entering the US.

Obamacare – or rather the Affordable Care Act – was also a big target for the Trump campaign. It wasn’t a massive surprise that he wanted to dismantle it, given that Republicans have been gunning for the health insurance bill for a while.

Other promises that Trump made included renegotiating trade deals, withdrawing from NATO, bombing IS, nominating a new Supreme Court Justice and rethinking the Paris Climate accord.

Donald Trump’s presidency

Since taking office, the 45th president of the United States has been the focus of both domestic and international attention. Although he and his family eventually moved into the White House, he can frequently be found at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where he has previously hosted Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Trump has made some moves towards delivering on his campaign promises. He has announced America’s intention to withdraw from the Paris Climate accord, pulled America out of the Trans Pacific Partnership just a few days into his presidency and has dropped one of the biggest bombs the USA has on IS (barring nuclear weaponry).

He and his team have also drafted up a hideously unpopular Trumpcare health bill, which will cut heath insurance from lower income at-risk groups such as cancer patients, those with pre-existing conditions and pregnant mothers. While it was revised following a lot of backlash, it has since passed the House of Representatives and is well on its way to the Senate, where if it passes it will become law.

Another big controversial topic of his presidency has been his proposed travel ban on Muslim countries, which his PR team has tried to rebrand again and again despite the President’s own words. While it hasn’t become a reality, thousands of visas have been revoked, people who have been to countries such as Iran have found difficulty entering the USA and a laptop ban on planes from Muslim countries has been introduced.

More recently, Donald Trump has been a lot of scrutiny for his alleged dealings with Russia as well as his behaviour in dealing with former FBI director James Comey. James Comey, the same man who brought up the Hillary Clinton email scandal just days before the election, testified under oath as to his relationship with the president.

Comey heavily suggested that the president was not only a liar, but he had also perceived him to be using his political influence to obstruct Comey’s Russia investigation. Comey was later fired (something he found out about on television) and his testimony revealed that he believed his investigation and firing were correlated. While the fallout remains to be seen, some have been calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment and the entire debacle has been dubbed ‘stupid Watergate’ by some media outlets.

With the next US Presidential Election taking place this November, should we be expecting more from DT?