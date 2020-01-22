See all the action from the Spring 2018 Haute Couture shows in Paris.

There is simply nothing like Paris Couture Week to witness gowns so dreamy that even the dress-averse would have a change of heart. Couture dresses are the pinnacle of the Paris art of savoir faire (translation: incredibly, unbelievably impossible feats of sewing to the rest of us), which normally translate into lots of tulle in impossible colours, delicate embroidery and many, many sequins.

True to form, the spring/summer 20 shows that are currently underway in Paris, have brought all of the drama. Clare Waight Keller added yet another touch of magic and etherealness to her show for Givenchy, with Kaia Gerber closing the show in a particularly romantic white lace gown which wouldn’t have been out of place on the set of Little Women.

Across town at Chanel, Virginie Viard’s collection was very personal indeed, inspired by Coco Chanel’s childhood in the orphanage of Aubazine, a convent set in France’s massif central. The Grand Palais was transformed into a pretty cloister, and models showed off austere designs featuring high collars and monochrome palettes.

Over at Giorgio Armani Prive, the vibe was more dark romance, with deep purples, tulle, ombre and beaded details aplenty. Meanwhile at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri gave us serious princess vibes, thanks to ballgowns in metallic colours, capes, embroidered tulle skirts and feathers. A triumph.

On the FROW, Susan Sarandon, Alicia Vikander, Uma Thurman and Alexa Chung have been weighing up the options for their next red carpet/speech/Oscar win* delete as appropriate.

Stay tuned for the rest of it… meanwhile, marvel at the razzle dazzle, beauty and drama of the best couture dresses so far in our gallery below…