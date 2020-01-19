The Queen has released an emotional statement about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Here’s everything you need to know…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced this weekend by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal.

The statement over the weekend that made the most news however was from the Queen, with the monarch making a personal announcement on the subject.

‘Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,’ read an official statement from Queen Elizabeth. ‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.’

She continued: ‘I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

‘I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.’

The Queen’s statement concluded: ‘It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to comment.