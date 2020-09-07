Prince Harry had the most hilarious wardrobe malfunction on his wedding day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been one of the world’s most talked-about couples since their 2018 wedding.

And since tying the knot, their life has become even more action packed, from the arrival of baby Archie to the Sussex family’s recent resignation from their royal roles and their relocation to California where they are now living as a family of three.

This summer, the Sussex couple made news as they celebrated their two year wedding anniversary – an occasion that reportedly included reminiscing over Margaritas and Mexican food, Zoom calling family members, close friends and some of their wedding vendors to share memories from the special day.

One particular anecdote from the big day involved a Prince Harry wardrobe malfunction, something he is seen admitting to his bride after the ceremony during their carriage ride.

In new royal biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand recalled the conversation, explaining: ‘Sitting down in the carriage beside his bride, Harry laughed that his trousers were “too tight.”‘

The book continues: ‘Lifting her hand to her chest, Meghan had just one word when she saw the huge crowds gathered on the grounds of the castle: “Wow!”‘

These two!

Royals – they’re just like us!