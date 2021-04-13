Prince Harry has shared a sweet and touching tribute to Prince Philip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry has returned to the UK to attend his late grandfather, Prince Philip‘s, funeral this weekend.

The Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away last week, with the Palace issuing the following statement: ‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Members of the royal family have released public statements about the royal, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Countess of Wessex who described his final moments as ‘peaceful’ and ‘gentle’.

Prince Harry has also released a touching statement, calling his grandfather a ‘legend of banter’ and ‘cheeky’, adding that he will always hold a special place in his heart.

He wrote: ‘My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next.

‘He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.

‘He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

‘So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.’

He signed off with ‘Per Mare, Per Terram,’ a Latin phrase meaning ‘By Sea, By Land’ which is often used in the military.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this difficult time.