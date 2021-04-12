The Countess of Wessex has opened up about Prince Philip’s ‘gentle’ final moments

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news on Friday that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement today.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, taking to Instagram to share the tragic news. And following the announcement, several royal family members have spoken out.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, spoke to members of the congregation after a small church service at the Royal Chapel of All Saint in Windsor over the weekend, describing Prince Philip’s final moments as ‘peaceful’.

‘It was right for him,’ Sophie explained. ‘It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful. And that’s all you want for somebody isn’t it?’

When asked how the Queen was doing, the Countess of Wessex replied: ‘Thinking of others before herself’.

