Why Prince Philip was not a king despite being married to the Queen

Earlier today, the Palace announced that Prince Philip has sadly passed away at the age of 99.

In a statement, they said: ‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a tribute to the royal shortly after the news broke, as did Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Across social media, many have shared their condolences, with his impressive secret hobby resurfacing and a striking photo of the Duke and Prince Harry going viral.

Royal fans are also reflecting on his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, from how they met to the fact that the monarch fought to marry the man she loved.

One question that many have is why Prince Philip was not king, despite being married to the Queen.

Why was Prince Philip not king?

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II married a Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947. When the now-monarch’s father King George VI passed away in 1952, she ascended to the British throne and became the Queen.

Not only did her role within the royal family change, but it also meant that Prince Philip became the Prince Consort.

But why was Prince Philip not King?

When he married Elizabeth, he dropped his title as Prince of Greece and Denmark and became the Duke of Edinburgh. He did not become King when his wife took the throne due to a royal rule which states that a man who marries a reigning Queen will be known as the Prince Consort.

This is due to the fact that only a male who inherits the throne can reign as King.

When he succeeds Queen Elizabeth II, their eldest son, Prince Charles, will gain the title of King. Women who marry into the family and wed a reigning King become Queen Consort, a title expected to be bestowed on Kate Middleton when her husband, Prince William, becomes monarch.