Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were supposed to return to the UK this week for a very special reason

The couple has been forced to cancel their travel plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

The couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and moved across the pond to California with their baby Archie. The family of three will reportedly be dividing their time between England and America.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting countries on lockdown and prohibiting travel, Harry and Meghan are staying in their Los Angeles home and have been forced to cancel their plans.

This made headlines this week, as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie were forced to cancel their trip to the UK.

The family of three were originally scheduled to return to the UK this week to attend Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding, set to take place on 29 May.

However, due to the pandemic and the lockdown restrictions, the nuptials have been postponed, therefore changing the Sussex family’s travel plans.

This comes after the news that Prince Harry was forced to cancel his trip to the UK for the London Marathon last month, with the Duke of Sussex usually a regular at the 26.2-mile London race. It has been postponed to Sunday 4 October 2020.

The Sussex family are sure to reschedule their travel arrangements for when Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi set a new date for their wedding.