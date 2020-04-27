Here’s why Prince Harry was supposed to return to the UK this weekend

Fingers crossed for next year!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

The couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and moved across the pond to California with their baby Archie. The family of three will reportedly be dividing their time between England and America.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting countries on lockdown and prohibiting travel, Harry and Meghan are staying in their Los Angeles home and have been forced to cancel their plans.

This made headlines over the weekend, as Prince Harry was forced to cancel his trip to the UK.

Harry was previously expected to travel to London over the weekend for an annual event that is very close to his heart – the London Marathon.

Yes, Prince Harry is a regular at the 26.2-mile London race, set to take place this year on Sunday 26 April, sadly cancelled this year due to the pandemic. It has been postponed for the first time in its history.

While the race didn’t go ahead, it has been rescheduled for Sunday 4 October 2020, so here’s hoping Prince Harry will be able to make an appearance then.