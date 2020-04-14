Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are now reportedly postponing their wedding until next year

Here's everything you need to know...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it and with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

No one is exempt from the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, with the royals among those to feel its effects.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are home schooling their children in Norfolk and all family members are having to take part in their official duties virtually.

It was the subject of weddings that made the most royal news, as Princess Beatrice has been forced to delay her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following the outbreak.

Since the news, Beatrice and Edoardo’s special day has been surrounded by speculation, with some reports even claiming that they would be eloping.

A recent report claims that the couple will be postponing their wedding to next year. Yes, really. According to a source, via Daily Mail, they are considering a ‘much larger affair’ in 2021.

‘As the granddaughter of the Queen, it seems unfair that Bea would have had to hide her nuptials from the public when her younger sister Eugenie did not have to,’ a source told Daily Mail. ‘Eugenie’s wedding was televised and watched by three million viewers in the UK alone.’

The source continued: ‘Beatrice and Eugenie’s profiles and workload will increase after the departure of Harry and Meghan. Beatrice wants to show the public that she will never shirk her civic duties. She wants the public to see her as an individual, and not to be judged for the mistakes of her father. By next year, it would be wonderful if she could hold her head up high as she walks down the aisle in front of hundreds of people.’

Well, that’s that.