Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up about ‘enjoying quality time with Archie’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has understandably been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next, from politics to Hollywood.

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a duo made news as they signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes and earlier this week, they released their first post-resignation portrait.

It was a recent appearance they made that got the world talking this week however as they hosted a special edition of TIME100 Talks from their Montecito home.

While opening up about friendships and social media, the Sussex couple also gave a sweet update about baby Archie, announcing: ‘We’re just trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and not miss a single moment of his growth and development.’

Well, that’s lovely.