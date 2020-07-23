One small detail in Prince George’s birthday photo reportedly proves Kate Middleton is a relaxed mum

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours, these past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

This week, it was Prince George who made the most news, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially released portraits of their son to mark his seventh birthday.

‘Sharing a photo taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow’, posted the Duke and Duchess to Instagram, raking in over a million likes. Uploading another, they captioned the post: ‘Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today!’

While most people voiced their surprise at how grown up Prince George was, with fans pointing out the resemblance to his father, there was another detail that some picked up on, a telling sign about Kate Middleton.

The detail in question? A broken button.

Yes, in the first of Prince George’s birthday portraits, the prince’s khaki polo shirt clearly features a broken button.

This is something that royal fans appeared delighted with, believing that Kate’s choice to release the photograph anyway shows her relatable and relaxed side.

Royals – they’re just like us!