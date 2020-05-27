The palace has broken its silence against claims that Kate Middleton is ‘exhausted and trapped’ following Meghan’s resignation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles. They have since lost their HRH status, Sussex Royal brand and have relocated to California.

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals, and according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now having to step up.

The Mountbatten-Windsors whose roles are being elevated more than most are of course Prince William and Kate Middleton, with the Duchess of Cambridge said to be feeling the pressure more than most.

A report via Tatler from friends of the Duchess made news today as the palace made a rare move by speaking out against the report.

‘Kate is furious about the larger workload,’ the report stated. ‘Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.’

The palace made a rare statement against the report, claiming that it was false.

‘This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication,’ the statement read.

Tatler has since responded via Entertainment Tonight.

‘Tatler‘s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources,’ read the spokesperson. ‘Kensington Palace knew we were running the “Catherine the Great” cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.’

We will continue to update this story.