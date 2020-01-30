Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘in a panic and having bouts of anxiety’ after the royal split

‘She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals, and according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now having to step up.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are tipped as the two royals to take Harry and Meghan’s places, but the Mountbatten-Windsors that are feeling the stress now however are Prince William and Kate Middleton, with the Duchess of Cambridge said to be feeling the pressure more than most.

‘Kate’s in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety,’ an Us Weekly source reported. ‘She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.’

The source then went on to add that Kate was ‘stretched pretty thin’ – working 18-hour days.

And in terms of her friendship with Meghan, it doesn’t sound good, with the source reporting that ‘they couldn’t be further apart.’

Well, that’s that.