Two royal family members are likely to step into Prince harry and Meghan Markle’s roles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

But now, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living in Canada, who will be stepping into their royal duties?

According to royal biographer Robert Lacey, it could be Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

‘It’s quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward If they’re willing to be brought forward,’ the royal expert told HELLO!. ’If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie. I’m sure they will step forward and be greatly welcomed.’

He continued: ‘It’s what the family needs as it’s another 15 years before Prince George’s generation steps up. It’s ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins as models of how he wants to be.’

Well, that’s that.

