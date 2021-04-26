Trending:

Here’s who won big at the Oscars last night

    • The Oscars is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies there is, taking place each year in April and celebrating the previous year in film.

    The 93rd Academy Awards took place this weekend in a star-studded scaled-back LA ceremony, seeing celebrities come from far and wide to be there.

    Drawing award season to a close, it pulled out all the stops, with political statements, awkward speeches, unique dress code and iconic red carpet moments (gold crocs anyone?). But what about the winners?

    Here’s who won big at last night’s Oscars…

    Best Picture

    Nomadland — WINNER
    The Father
    Judas and the Black Messiah
    Mank
    Minari
    Promising Young Woman 
    Sound of Metal
    The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Best Director

    Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER
    Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
    David Fincher, Mank
    Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
    Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman 

    Actress in a Leading Role

    Frances McDormand, Nomadland — WINNER
    Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
    Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
    Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman 

    Actor in a Leading Role

    Anthony Hopkins, The Father — WINNER
    Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
    Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    Gary Oldman, Mank
    Steven Yeun, Minari

    Actress in a Supporting Role

    Yuh-jung Youn, Minari — WINNER
    Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
    Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
    Olivia Colman, The Father
    Amanda Seyfried, Mank

    Actor in a Supporting Role

    Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER 
    Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
    Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
    Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
    LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

    Original Song

    ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
    ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7
    ‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
    ‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
    ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…

    Animated Feature Film

    Soul — WINNER
    Onward
    Over the Moon
    A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
    Wolfwalkers 

    Makeup and Hairstyling

    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
    Emma.
    Hillbilly Elegy
    Mank 
    Pinocchio

    Visual Effects

    Tenet — WINNER
    Love and Monsters
    The Midnight Sky
    Mulan
    The One and Only Ivan

    Cinematography

    Mank — WINNER
    Judas and the Black Messiah
    News of the World 
    Nomadland
    The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Film Editing

    Sound of Metal — WINNER
    The Father
    Nomadland
    Promising Young Woman
    The Trial of the Chicago 7 

    Production Design

    Mank — WINNER
    The Father
    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
    News of the World 
    Tenet

    Sound

    Sound of Metal – WINNER
    Greyhound
    Mank
    News of the World
    Soul

    International Feature Film

    Denmark, Another Round — WINNER
    Hong Kong, Better Days 
    Romania, Collective
    Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
    Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

    Documentary Short Subject

    Colette — WINNER
    A Concerto Is a Conversation
    Do Not Split
    Hunger Ward
    A Love Song for Latasha

    Documentary Feature

    My Octopus Teacher — WINNER
    Collective
    Crip Camp
    The Mole Agent
    Time 

    Live Action Short Film

    Two Distant Strangers — WINNER
    Feeling Through
    The Letter Room
    The Present
    White Eye 

    Animated Short Film

    If Anything Happens I Love You — WINNER
    Burrow
    Genius Loci
    Opera 
    Yes-People

    Original Screenplay

    Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman — WINNER
    Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, Judas and the Black Messiah
    Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
    Darius Marder, Abraham Marder and Derek Cianfrance, Sound of Metal Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

    Adapted Screenplay

    Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father — WINNER
    Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Nina Pedrad, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
    Chloé Zhao, Nomadland 
    Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami…
    Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

    Original Score

    Soul — WINNER
    Da 5 Bloods
    Mank
    Minari
    News of the World

    Costume Design

    Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WINNER
    Emma.
    Mank
    Mulan
    Pinocchio

    Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!

