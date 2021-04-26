Here’s who won big at the Oscars last night

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Oscars is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies there is, taking place each year in April and celebrating the previous year in film.

The 93rd Academy Awards took place this weekend in a star-studded scaled-back LA ceremony, seeing celebrities come from far and wide to be there.

Drawing award season to a close, it pulled out all the stops, with political statements, awkward speeches, unique dress code and iconic red carpet moments (gold crocs anyone?). But what about the winners?

Here’s who won big at last night’s Oscars…

Best Picture

Nomadland — WINNER

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, Nomadland — WINNER

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins, The Father — WINNER

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Supporting Role

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari — WINNER

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Original Song

‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER

‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7

‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…

Animated Feature Film

Soul — WINNER

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Visual Effects

Tenet — WINNER

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Cinematography

Mank — WINNER

Judas and the Black Messiah

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Film Editing

Sound of Metal — WINNER

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

Mank — WINNER

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

Sound

Sound of Metal – WINNER

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

International Feature Film

Denmark, Another Round — WINNER

Hong Kong, Better Days

Romania, Collective

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary Short Subject

Colette — WINNER

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Documentary Feature

My Octopus Teacher — WINNER

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

Live Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers — WINNER

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You — WINNER

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman — WINNER

Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Darius Marder, Abraham Marder and Derek Cianfrance, Sound of Metal Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father — WINNER

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Nina Pedrad, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami…

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Original Score

Soul — WINNER

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WINNER

Emma.

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!