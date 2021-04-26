Here’s who won big at the Oscars last night

The Oscars is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies there is, taking place each year in April and celebrating the previous year in film.
The 93rd Academy Awards took place this weekend in a star-studded scaled-back LA ceremony, seeing celebrities come from far and wide to be there.
Drawing award season to a close, it pulled out all the stops, with political statements, awkward speeches, unique dress code and iconic red carpet moments (gold crocs anyone?). But what about the winners?
Here’s who won big at last night’s Oscars…
Best Picture
Nomadland — WINNER
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — WINNER
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Actress in a Leading Role
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — WINNER
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Leading Role
Anthony Hopkins, The Father — WINNER
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress in a Supporting Role
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari — WINNER
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Original Song
‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah — WINNER
‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7
‘Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…
Animated Feature Film
Soul — WINNER
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Visual Effects
Tenet — WINNER
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Cinematography
Mank — WINNER
Judas and the Black Messiah
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Film Editing
Sound of Metal — WINNER
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Design
Mank — WINNER
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet
Sound
Sound of Metal – WINNER
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
International Feature Film
Denmark, Another Round — WINNER
Hong Kong, Better Days
Romania, Collective
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary Short Subject
Colette — WINNER
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Documentary Feature
My Octopus Teacher — WINNER
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Time
Live Action Short Film
Two Distant Strangers — WINNER
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Animated Short Film
If Anything Happens I Love You — WINNER
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People
Original Screenplay
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman — WINNER
Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Darius Marder, Abraham Marder and Derek Cianfrance, Sound of Metal Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Adapted Screenplay
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father — WINNER
Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern, Nina Pedrad, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami…
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Original Score
Soul — WINNER
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WINNER
Emma.
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!