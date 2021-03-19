The Oscars 2021 dress code is quite unexpected

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The countdown is officially on for the 93rd Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday 25th April, after being postponed due to the global pandemic.

Of course, while it’s all about the nominations, half the fun is watching the gorgeous dresses on the Oscars red carpet (remember the most expensive Oscars dress and this iconic Cher look?), and it looks like this year will be no exception.

While a lot of ceremonies have been virtual this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released details of the show, and it includes nominees attending in person.

The producers wrote in a letter to them, ‘For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about traveling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show. We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts’.

If a winner doesn’t attend, he or she will have their award accepted by the Academy, rather than in a video call, which has happened in the past.

As for the all-important dress code, it’s strictly no casual attire – that means no tie dye hoodie a la Jason Sudeikis. Instead, this year we’re going for ‘inspirational and aspirational’.

‘We’re aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not,’ the letter read.

So the usual formal Oscars dress code then.