Meghan Markle’s hairdresser reveals what it’s really like working for the Duchess

Following their decision to step away from royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relocated to the US and settled in the quiet seaside town of Montecito, California.

The couple are expecting their second child, a baby girl, later this year, and during an intimate interview with Oprah they revealed they are ‘thriving’ since moving overseas.

Now, revered hairstylist George Northwood has opened up about the time he spent with the Harry and Meghan while they travelled the world on royal tours. He has worked with the Duchess over the last few years, including when she visited Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji back in 2018.

He shared on social media: ‘It has been an enormous privilege and a lot of fun working with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past two years.

‘I have enjoyed every minute collaborating with this amazing couple who not only champion small businesses but have taught me so much about diversity, equality and the importance of good mental health.’

The hairdresser also spoke to British Vogue about working with Meghan, and revealed what it was really like behind the scenes.

He said: ‘We went on tour for three weeks to Australia, New Zealand and Tonga etc, and a lot of the time it was just me and her – you have back-to-back engagements, a lot of different looks and a full-on schedule, so you become very close in that period.

‘As a hairdresser, you just have a more intimate role, getting someone ready. We made Cali girl hair a bit more formal and had a real laugh.’

He added: ‘The way she approaches things is how an everyday woman would approach things – she has a real sense of style and she wanted to look approachable, even though she was a Princess.

‘She was a very modern Princess, the sort of princess we can relate to and aspire to, and the hair just fell into that.’

How lovely!