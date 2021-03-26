A surprising royal family member has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California last year in one of the most talked-about moves in royal history.

Since the ‘split’ from the royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made non-stop headlines, confirming the news that they were expecting their second child, announcing that they would not be returning to royal duties and taking part in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about their move away from the royal family, opening up about the mental health struggles they faced due to press scrutiny, the feelings of isolation that came with being royal and their current relationship with other members of ‘The Firm’.

The royal family were said to be upset by the interview, with Prince Charles reportedly wanting to release a ‘step by step response’ to the points made to ‘correct errors’.

It wasn’t a Mountbatten-Windsor but a Grimaldi who spoke out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview this week, as Prince Albert of Monaco shared his thoughts.

Speaking to BBC World News, Prince Albert told host Yalda Hakim: ‘I think it’s very difficult to be in someone’s place. I can understand the pressure that they were under. But I think this type of public of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within intimate quarters of the family. It doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that. It did bother me a little bit.’

He continued: ‘I can see where they’re coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn’t the appropriate forum to have these kinds of discussions.’

And when asked if he had any advice for Prince Harry going forward, he responded: ‘I wish them the best, but it’s a difficult world out there and I hope he can have the judgement and wisdom to make the right choices.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet responded.