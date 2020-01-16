Is this why Meghan, Kate and the Queen have all chosen to wear brown lately?

Since announcing that they will be stepping back as senior royals, all eyes have been on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as the rest of the family.

There were report that the Queen was unaware of their decision before they made it public, but while the royals were said to be ‘devastated and disappointed’ initially, the monarch has given their move her seal of approval, stating: ‘My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

‘Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.’

But one thing that many have noticed is that the royals all seem to be wearing brown – perhaps a sign of solidarity? – since the news broke.

During a visit to Canada House in London the day before the announcement, Meghan wore a brown ensemble and, naturally, looked as chic as ever.

However, according to Very Well Mind’s principles of colour psychology, there could actually be a meaning behind her choice of colour.

Apparently, it is ‘often associated with resilience, dependability, security and safety’.

Following the Sussexes announcement, the Queen was also spotted out and about wearing brown, despite the fact that she usually opts for brighter hues in public. According to the BBC, she even once stated: ‘If I wore beige, nobody would know who I am.’

Could her choice be an indication that she supports Meghan?

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Queen has chosen to make a statement with her outfits – remember when the internet was convinced she shaded Donald Trump with her choice of tiara? Following the Brexit referendum, she also opened parliament with a speech about the UK’s decision to leave the EU wearing a blue hat adorned with flowers.

Kate was also spotted wearing a chocolate turtleneck jumper and beige coat last week as she left Kensington Palace.

Considering it’s a colour that the three royals rarely wear, many believe that it’s a sign of support for one another.

But could it just be a coincidence?

We’ll leave it up to you to decide.