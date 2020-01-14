The Queen has released a statement about Harry and Meghan’s decision to ‘step back’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to ‘step back’ from royal duties came as a huge shock – and not only to the public. According to reports, they didn’t consult the Queen before releasing a statement announcing that they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America going forward and are hoping to make themselves financially independent from the institution.

They wrote: ‘We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.’

On Monday, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William are said to have had ‘crisis talks‘ with Harry at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, and just a few hours later the monarch decided to share an official statement regarding how she feels about the move, as well as how they plan to move forward.

It reads: ‘Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

‘My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

‘Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

‘It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

‘These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.’

Harry and Meghan are yet to respond to the statement and have not provided more details about their decision.