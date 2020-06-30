Kate Middleton and Prince Louis look identical in this never-before-seen photograph

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is too much.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked about families in the world, something that has only increased over the coronavirus pandemic with their roles noticeably elevated to reassure the nation.

Yes, these past few months, the Cambridge family has been at the forefront, applauding NHS workers on their doorsteps with the rest of the nation, taking part in Zoom calls and bingo nights, and now being some of the first to take part in actual post-lockdown engagements.

It was the Cambridge children however who made news this month, as Prince William and Kate Middleton released not one but three iconic photographs to mark a double celebration – Father’s Day and Prince William’s 38th birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted photographs of each of them with their own fathers to mark the date.

It wasn’t the Cambridge children’s clothes, Kate’s photography skills or Princess Charlotte’s resemblance to Princess Diana that made the most news. Instead, it was Kate Middleton’s resemblance to her youngest son Louis in her throwback childhood snap.

‘Is that Louis or his Mama?’, one user commented, while another wrote: ‘Prince louis seems like baby kate’.

Another commenter could see the resemblance to her eldest son too, commenting: ‘Prince George and Prince Louis totally look like the Duchess when she was younger!’

Well, that’s lovely.