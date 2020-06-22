The Internet can’t get over Princess Charlotte’s resemblance to one particular royal

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And we totally see it.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked about families in the world, something that has only increased over the coronavirus pandemic with their roles noticeably elevated to reassure the nation.

Yes, these past few months, the Cambridge family has been at the forefront, applauding NHS workers on their doorsteps with the rest of the nation, taking part in Zoom calls and bingo nights, and now being some of the first to take part in actual post-lockdown engagements.

It was the Cambridge children however who made news this week, as Prince William and Kate Middleton released not one but three iconic photographs to mark a double celebration – Father’s Day and Prince William’s 38th birthday.

The first of the photographs in question saw Prince William on a swing surrounded by his three children.

Posting the sweet snap to Instagram, the Kensington Royal account captioned the photograph: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess.’

The photograph unsurprisingly went viral, raking in a whopping two million likes, but it was Princess Charlotte however who really got the world talking.

Why? For her undeniable resemblance to Princess Diana.

Yes, the internet couldn’t get over the likeness, with Princess Charlotte flashing the iconic Princess Diana smile in the Kensington Royal snap.

‘Charlotte resembles Princess Diana in this picture. It’s the first time I’ve seen a resemblance,’ one user posted, while another wrote: ‘Princess Charlotte’s smile looks so much like Princess Diana’s.’

In fact, the reaction to the photograph was so overwhelmingly positive that the Cambridges released two additional snaps showing the Cambridge children wrestling their father to the ground.

‘Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge’s birthday today!’ the couple captioned the second series of photographs, which has already garnered over one million likes.

This is lovely.

Happy birthday Prince William!