The Cambridges joined neighbours on their doorstep to applaud the NHS

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with royal family members leading the way to boost morale.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made the most news, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge isolating as a family in their Anmer Hall home with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Last month, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet video of the three Cambridge children in the Kensington Palace grounds taking part in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers campaign, with the video going on to rake in over 7.5 million views.

Last night, as the UK tradition of applauding the NHS from doorsteps and windows every Thursday night at 8pm continued, the Cambridges released another video.

The most recent update sees the Cambridges step out of their front door and onto their step to join neighbours in making noise for the NHS.

‘The Big Night In | Clap for Our Carers,’ read the caption. ‘This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the UK in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running.’

The post continued: ‘Ahead of the 8pm clap The Duke joined #Blackadder’s General Melchett (aka @StephenFryactually) for some video call fun on the @BBC’s Big Night In. #TheBigNightIn celebrated the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the UK going during the COVID-19 Pandemic — visit @ComicRelief to find out more.’

Well that’s lovely.