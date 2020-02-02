Kate Middleton chose to re-wear this gown to tonight’s film BAFTAs

Guests were asked to wear something they already owned or hire their outfit for this year's ceremony

This year’s film BAFTAs are officially underway, as guests have arrived at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the 2020 ceremony.

In a bid to be more environmentally-friendly, this year’s organisers have encouraged guests to be more sustainable with their fashion choices for the evening, either by wearing something they already own or hiring an outfit instead of buying something new.

The Duchess of Cambridge is no exception, opting for a full-length Alexander McQueen dress she first wore back in 2012 for a State Dinner in Malaysia.

The gown is adorned with golden embroidered hibiscuses, the country’s official flower. Here’s why the Duchess wears three rings on her wedding finger.

The dress code isn’t the only sustainable aspect of this evening’s ceremony; the dinner menu afterwards is sourced entirely within the UK, and an entirely vegan option is available.

Some of the films expected to win big this evening are 1917, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Judy.

Roll on the winners list!