Here’s what’s on the menu for stars at tonight’s film BAFTAs

Spoilers: It sounds delicious

The 73rd annual film BAFTAs take place tonight at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with 1917, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Judy expected to win big.

Following the ceremony, winners and guests enjoy a slap-up meal – and we’ve been given a sneak peak as to what’s on the menu.

This year’s guests are being encouraged to hire or re-wear an old outfit for the evening in order to be more sustainable, and this theme is carried through to dinner Everything on the menu has been sourced within the UK, and an entirely vegan option will also be available, much like the entirely plant-based SAGs menu.

So, what’s on the menu, we hear you ask?

The meal begins with a vegan starter of caraway-infused carrot salad with celeriac moutabel, kelp pickled turnip, mushroom piccalilli, sweet vinegar reduction.

They’ll then move on to either thyme-basted Shropshire chicken, chestnut mushroom barley with a ballotine of Potash Farm walnuts, Dorset truffle creamed parsnips and roasted beets – or the vegan option of aromatic Hodmedods Farm lentil and cauliflower tart with champ potatoes, roasted beets, lovage and parsley relish.

Dessert, also vegan, is an early season Yorkshire rhubarb fool, with a pear sphere and preserved raspberry jelly, meringue, toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds, followed by coffee and petits fours.

Guests will also be sipping on Champagne Taittinger, Villa Maria wine and San Pelligrino throughout the evening.

Now, is it too late to bag ourselves a ticket to dinner?