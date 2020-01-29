This year’s BAFTAs dress code is very specific

It looks like awards season organisers are making an effort to be more sustainable this season. The all-vegan Golden Globes menu made history earlier this month, while the SAG Awards also offered a plant-based menu.

Now the BAFTA committee is asking attendees to make more educated wardrobe choices, by re-wearing something they already own, or a sustainable option.

A spokesperson told Grazia, ‘Sustainability is very important to Bafta, and we’re doing more than ever before. The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, Bafta is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible.’

Guests will be given a guideline to dressing, created by the London College of Fashion’s Centre of Sustainability. The spokesperson said, ‘The LCF sustainable fashion guide is provided as one small part of our wider sustainability efforts where we are looking at every part of our awards to do more than ever before’.

Celebrities could either wear something they’ve worn before, hire a gown, wear vintage or invest in a sustainable designer such as Stella McCartney or Vivienne Westwood.

The Duchess of Cambridge is rumoured to attend, and she is known for rewearing dresses, even on the red carpet, like this Alexander McQueen number. More recently at the SAGs, Jennifer Aniston purchased the most gorgeous vintage Dior gown, and celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon and Cate Blanchett have often borrowed archive designs from brands such as Armani.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the stars rise to the occasion.