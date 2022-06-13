Kate Middleton wears three rings on her wedding finger for her life milestones

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is lovely.

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, from being super mum to her three children to her fashion influence (Kate Middleton effect), with her wardrobe choices selling out in minutes.

Her appearance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last weekend was no exception, with Kate Middleton wowing crowds. In fact, from her iconic outfits of the day to her pacifying little Prince Louis, she was one of the most talked-about parts of the entire celebration.

Kate is known to be a family-oriented royal. She puts George, Charlotte and Louis first, is said to be “very involved” with their schooling and has even implemented a “stripped-back” staff policy to ensure quality time.

The Duchess has made her family priorities known, always making an effort to talk about her children or to show her pride in Prince William on official outings.

There is however another way that the Duchess pays tribute to her family – with her jewellery, with Kate said to wear sentimental jewels that are symbolic of different life moments.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Yes, really.

It is her wedding finger in particular that holds significance, with the Duchess wearing three rings that have very special meanings.

We’ve all noticed the 12-carat sapphire sparkler surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds, with the engagement ring being an heirloom from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. But on closer inspection, the Duchess of Cambridge wears two more bands alongside it.

One is of course her wedding ring, made of welsh gold, and the other was a sweet present from Prince William.

Yes, the Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring by Annoushka retailing at £995, was said to be a push present from Prince William. He is said to have given her the white gold band studded with diamonds after the birth of Prince George in 2013.

It is thought that the Duchess also received push presents from her husband for the births of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, although it has not been confirmed what they were.

Well, this is lovely.