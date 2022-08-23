Jennifer Lopez’s beautiful words on love are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked-about women in the world. This was no exception as she tied the knot with Ben Affleck this week, 20 years after the couple originally started dating.

Jen and Ben met in 2002 while working on their film Gigli, dating for 18 months and even getting engaged before their shock split in 2004.

This weekend, after rekindling their romance last year, the couple tied the knot in their wedding 2.0, saying their vows before family and A-list friends in Georgia. They also officially wed in Las Vegas, eloping with their children for an intimate ceremony.

Announcing the news, J-Lo released a statement, with her beautiful words about love going viral.

This week, following their second wedding, her powerful words have resurfaced.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

“We did it,” Jennifer posted to her fans via her J-Lo newsletter. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – all of us wanting the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

She later continued: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love’. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things – and worth waiting for.”

Concluding her post, J-Lo signed off “with love” as Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

This is beautiful.

Congratulations to Jennifer and Ben!