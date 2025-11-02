Jennifer Lawrence’s Candid Words About the Difficulties of Motherhood Are Going Viral

Trigger warning - this article contains themes of postpartum depression

Jennifer Lawrence is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actresses, returning to the spotlight this year to star in Die My Love.

The 2025 thriller, directed by Lynne Ramsay, follows Grace, a new mother who slips into psychosis, with Robert Pattinson playing her partner, Jackson.

The publicity around Die My Love's release marks Lawrence's return to the spotlight, with the actress giving birth to her second child in March. She and husband Cooke Maroney also share three-year-old son Cy, who was born in 2022.

And while Lawrence praised the upcoming cinematic release and her co-stars, she particularly took the time to speak candidly about motherhood.

"Having kids is sacrificial," Lawrence explained in a recent interview with The New York Times. "It's gratifying and it's amazing and rewarding, but it's not not sacrificial.

"I'd never had to say no to something before that I really wanted to do," she reflected. "I could just go do it.

"I do wrestle," she later continued. "It feels vain and selfish that I love being a creative person as much as I do. My kids and my family are more important, obviously, but they feel like an equal part of me. I would not be complete if I couldn't make movies. I just wouldn't."

This is not the first time Lawrence has spoken candidly about motherhood, opening up about postpartum depression to Variety earlier this year.

"As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do," Lawrence explained. "And it was just heartbreaking."

She continued: "I had just had my firstborn, and there’s not really anything like postpartum. It’s extremely isolating, which is so interesting. When Lynne moves this couple into Montana, she doesn’t have a community. She doesn’t have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien."

Die My Love is set for release on 7 November 2025.