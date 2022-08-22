Photos of J Lo’s extravagant dress from her wedding party are going viral 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The stunning Ralph Lauren gown features a 20-foot veil

A month after they said “I do” in Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hosted a mega wedding bash at the weekend for family and friends.

The three-day affair took place on the couple’s stunning estate in Savannah, Georgia, which Ben bought for $7.1 million in 2003.

But, as an insider hinted last week, speaking to Page Six, “It’s going to be all about J Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.”

And indeed it was.

Video you may like:

The singer looked nothing short of spectacular in a white Ralph Lauren gown with an incredible 20-foot long veil. With a figure-hugging silhouette, the dress also featured a cut-out back and intricate layering down the skirt.

The Ralph Lauren gown is actually J Lo’s third wedding dress. At the couple’s tiny wedding in Vegas, J Lo had two dresses, including a sleeveless A-line gown by Alexander McQueen (the same dress she wore in Jersey Girl), and an off-the-shoulder number by Zuhair Murad.

Photos of the wedding weekend in Savannah suggest the couple arrived by boat, greeting their guests on the dock at the river-side property. One guest told Entertainment Tonight: “Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety.

“Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat.”

Celebrity guests included Matt Damon, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renée Zellweger and Jimmy Kimmel. The officiant for the day was podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty, an old friend of J Lo’s from London.

Guests were treated to a Southern feast, with mac and cheese plus oven-roasted chicken. Complete with L=live piano music, a bonfire and fireworks, the three-day event is thought to have cost more than $1million (£845,000).

While it’s been reported that Ben’s mum was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury, it sounds like the rest of the celebration was a big success. Congratulations Bennifier — here’s to the happy couple.