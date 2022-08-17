Everything we know about J Lo and Ben Affleck’s wedding party this weekend 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It sounds like the couple are finally going to get their dream wedding celebration

Just a month after J Lo and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot at a small chapel in Las Vegas, the pair are throwing an extravagant three-day affair for their family and friends.

We knew a wedding party was on the cards, but sources close to the couple have now shared the exciting details of the event.

Speaking to TMZ, a source revealed that the bash will take place at Ben’s home in the coastal town of Riceboro, Georgia.

Apparently, the plantation-style property was where the couple had planned to host their original wedding 20 years ago, before they called off the engagement. However, at the time reports claimed the event would take place in Santa Barbara.

The property includes the main 557 square meters mansion, with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a small cottage and a larger Oyster House.

The property is considered one of the “crown jewels” along the coast of Georgia, according to Homes & Gardens. With a veranda overlooking the river, pinewood flooring, high ceilings and enormous arched fireplaces, it boasts all the stunning features associated with a classic Southern mansion.

It sounds like an incredible space for a wedding. But according to an insider speaking to Page Six, “It’s going to be all about J Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.” It’s been reported that the singer will be wearing a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy.

The source also shared details of the running order for the weekend, with a rehearsal dinner taking place on Friday, a ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

There will no doubt be some celebrity guests in attendance. It’s expected that on Ben’s side, his best friend Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo, and brother Casey Affleck will be on the list. Meanwhile, Jen’s famous pals that might attend include Leah Remini, Jane Fonda and Renee Zellweger.

We can’t wait to find out more details of how the event went down next week — stay tuned.