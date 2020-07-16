Kate Middleton opened up about what dinnertime in the Cambridge household is actually like

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is something we can all relate to.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours, these past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

It is the Cambridge children however who have really got the world talking, with it reported this week that Prince Louis is finding social distancing difficult because he wants to ‘cuddle everything, particularly babies younger than him’.

And it didn’t stop there. It was also the Duchess’ comments on dinnertime at the Cambridge household that made news as Kate opened up about her experiences feeding three young children and keeping up with their growing appetites. And we totally get it.

‘My children have bottomless pits,’ Kate explained of George, Charlotte and Louis’ appetites during a BBC interview on the new digital resource for parents, Tiny Happy People. ‘I feel like a constant feeding machine.’

Well, this is something that every parent can definitely relate to.

Royals – they’re just like us!