Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s joke about dating is just priceless

The Golden Globes kicked off the 2020 awards season, and what a night it was. Tom Hanks became the first celebrity meme of the year thanks to his hilarious reaction to host Ricky Gervais’ monologue, Michelle Williams used her acceptance speech to address abortions rights and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag deservedly won not one but two gongs.

However, it was Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt that absolutely everyone was talking about. Despite splitting over a decade ago, many were hoping for a red carpet reunion as the former couple both attended the ceremony in Los Angeles, California this weekend.

While it didn’t happen due to the fact that they arrived at different times, Brad did talk about his Jen during an interview in which he told a reporter: ‘I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend… the second most important reunion of her year,’ he added, hinting at a possible Friends reunion.

And it wasn’t the only moment that the pair shared, either.

Brad was awarded Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture, and he took to the stage to give his acceptance speech. But his dating joke is what really piqued fans interest – especially considering that the camera pretty much stayed on Jen the entire time.

‘I wanted to bring my mum [to the Globes] but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating,’ he told the crowd.

Sat next to her This Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, Jen’s expression is priceless. Why? Because no one can quite work out what it means.

A half-smile, half-smirk, fans are trying to decipher whether or not she was amused by Brad’s little joke. She is also filmed pursing her lips and clapping proudly throughout his speech.

Considering there are many more awards shows taking place over the next couple of months, we’re sure they’ll bump into each other eventually.