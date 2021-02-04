Angelina Jolie just revealed how close she and Brad Pitt actually live to each other

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her Marvel role to her work as a philanthropist, recently donating $1 million to a charity helping underprivileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is her family life that makes the most news however, with her separation from Brad Pitt still making headlines despite filing for divorce almost four years ago.

This week, Angelina Jolie spoke out about the family’s healing process during an interview with Vogue, revealing that she and Brad now live five minutes away from each other for the sake of their children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

‘I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away,’ Angelina explained of her new home in the interview, going on to admit that she doesn’t have the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mum.

‘Well, I was never very good at sitting still,’ Angelina explained. ‘Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense.’

She continued: ‘I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all.’

