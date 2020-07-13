The coronavirus outbreak has affected Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce proceedings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her new Marvel role to her work as a philanthropist, recently donating $1 million to a charity helping underprivileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is her separation from Brad Pitt that is still making headlines however, despite filing for divorce almost four years ago.

From their ‘bifurcating’ their marriage to their custody arrangements over their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, ‘Brangelina’ is still all anyone can talk about.

This week, it emerged that the coronavirus pandemic has actually affected Brad and Angelina’s divorce proceedings. According to reports, the proceedings are still yet to be finalised, put on hold due to the outbreak.

‘Brad is seeing the kids but everything involved in their process of resolving legal matters between Angelina and Brad, including the courts, is slowed down because of COVID,’ a source close to the couple reportedly told Us Weekly. ‘With the pandemic, it has been hard for everyone, including them. The legal process is slowed because of that. They are continuing regular visits but there has not been a lot of progress in terms of resolving anything.’

According to insiders, the former couple are working hard to co-parent in a healthy way, with a source telling Entertainment Weekly: ‘Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they’re finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids.’

The source continued: ‘They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children’s needs and future.

‘They chose to live close to one another so they could easily go back and forth with the kids. This week wasn’t the first time Brad and Angelina have spent time together at her home. They are in a much more amicable relationship.

‘Brad and Angelina want their kids to be healthy and happy and to have the support of both of their parents. It has taken years to heal and they finally are in a place where they can co-parent in a really healthy way.’

A source via People made news this week as they explained that the former couple ‘definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again.’

The source continued: ‘It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point. The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier.’

This comes after Angelina’s comments in Vogue India where she explained her reasons for filing for divorce from Brad all those years ago.

‘I separated for the wellbeing of my family,’ Angelina explained to the publication. ‘It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.’

