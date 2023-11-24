As a group of experienced beauty editors, these are the only Black Friday beauty deals we're willing to recommend

Black Friday 2023 is officially here, and we’ve been busy rounding up the very best beauty deals for you to shop. We know that navigating the sales can be quite a hassle, which is why we’ve done all the hard work for you.

As beauty editors, we’ve tried pretty much every beauty product out there, so we’re pretty well placed when it comes to recommending the best beauty buys.

Impressive discounts are everywhere to be found right now - from 25% off Cult Beauty to up to 50% discounts at Lookfantastic, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to discounted beauty products.

But that doesn’t mean you have to go wild! It’s easy to be misled by seemingly great deals, and the last thing we’d want is for you to overspend on products that aren’t worth the hype or (even worse) you don’t actually need.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re all about shopping mindfully - especially during sale season - so we’ve only chosen the deals we’ve actually used ourselves and would highly recommend.

So without further ado, here’s our carefully-curated list of the very best beauty deals to be found in Black Friday 2023. We'll keep this article updated regularly, so keep checking throughout the day for new deals.

Best Black Friday beauty sales today

Before scrolling through our live deals, here are all the best Black Friday beauty sales below...

eBay: extra 40% off the Dyson Airwrap and more

Amazon: up to 61% off GHD, Olaplex and NEOM

Lookfantastic: up to 50% off Augustinus Bader and more

The Body Shop: 25% off everything

Dyson: £100 off the Corrale hair straighteners

Sephora: up to 50% off Elemis, Sol de Janeiro and more

Harvey Nichols: 15% off Baccarat Rouge and more

John Lewis: 20% off Dior, Charlotte Tilbury and more

Cult Beauty: 25% off almost everything

Beauty Pie: £20 off orders over £60

Caudalie: 25% off sitewide

Deesse PRO: 25% off the LED mask

Eve Lom: 35% off sitewide

Bellissima: £30 off the Air Wonder 8 in 1 Hot Air Styler

Refy: 20% off sitewide

Top deal picks from the Marie Claire beauty editors

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream | £168.75 at Lookfantastic (was £225) Adored by celebrities and skincare fanatics alike, The Rich Cream is one of the most luxurious we've tried, but it also comes with a hefty price tag. If you've had your eye on it for a while, we'd highly recommend snapping it up while it's 25% off.