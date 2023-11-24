Live
As a group of experienced beauty editors, these are the only Black Friday beauty deals we're willing to recommend
If it's not on the list, it's not worth it
Black Friday 2023 is officially here, and we’ve been busy rounding up the very best beauty deals for you to shop. We know that navigating the sales can be quite a hassle, which is why we’ve done all the hard work for you.
As beauty editors, we’ve tried pretty much every beauty product out there, so we’re pretty well placed when it comes to recommending the best beauty buys.
Impressive discounts are everywhere to be found right now - from 25% off Cult Beauty to up to 50% discounts at Lookfantastic, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to discounted beauty products.
But that doesn’t mean you have to go wild! It’s easy to be misled by seemingly great deals, and the last thing we’d want is for you to overspend on products that aren’t worth the hype or (even worse) you don’t actually need.
Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re all about shopping mindfully - especially during sale season - so we’ve only chosen the deals we’ve actually used ourselves and would highly recommend.
So without further ado, here’s our carefully-curated list of the very best beauty deals to be found in Black Friday 2023. We'll keep this article updated regularly, so keep checking throughout the day for new deals.
Best Black Friday beauty sales today
Before scrolling through our live deals, here are all the best Black Friday beauty sales below...
eBay: extra 40% off the Dyson Airwrap and more
Amazon: up to 61% off GHD, Olaplex and NEOM
Lookfantastic: up to 50% off Augustinus Bader and more
The Body Shop: 25% off everything
Dyson: £100 off the Corrale hair straighteners
Sephora: up to 50% off Elemis, Sol de Janeiro and more
Harvey Nichols: 15% off Baccarat Rouge and more
John Lewis: 20% off Dior, Charlotte Tilbury and more
Cult Beauty: 25% off almost everything
Beauty Pie: £20 off orders over £60
Caudalie: 25% off sitewide
Deesse PRO: 25% off the LED mask
Eve Lom: 35% off sitewide
Bellissima: £30 off the Air Wonder 8 in 1 Hot Air Styler
Refy: 20% off sitewide
Top deal picks from the Marie Claire beauty editors
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream | £168.75 at Lookfantastic (was £225)
Adored by celebrities and skincare fanatics alike, The Rich Cream is one of the most luxurious we've tried, but it also comes with a hefty price tag. If you've had your eye on it for a while, we'd highly recommend snapping it up while it's 25% off.
Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum 30ml | £54.40 at John Lewis (was £68)
Forever the fragrance we'll be recommending to friends, Miss Dior is currently 20% off.
Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor says: "A floral perfume concoction of lily of the valley, peony and centifolia rose, alongside creamy tonka bean, comforting musk and deep sandalwood—it's a feat of a fragrance. Unlike so many other florals out there, Miss Dior is deep, skin-like and piques interest. It has a uniqueness that makes it not only almost impossibly long-lasting (without being even slightly overbearing), but also very expensive smelling.
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer - Blue Blush | £400 at Argos (was £480)
Dyson's Airwrap is probably the most highly-coveted hair tool of all time, our editors love it for quick, easy and expensive-looking blow dries in the comfort of your own home. You can get it for £80 less at Argos right now, but we'd be quick - this deal probably won't hang around for long!