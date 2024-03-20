Hot tubs, private pubs and seal-watching from your living room - these are Vrbo's Holiday Homes of the Year

When it comes to finding the perfect holiday rental, it can feel like an endless task trying to pin down the perfect place. Whether you're travelling in a larger group and dealing with conflicting priorities, looking for a unique property that's oozing with character and charm, or simply want a well-located rural bolthole for outdoor activities, it's not always an easy feat.

But if you're searching for a UK staycation with a difference, Vrbo just announced their 2024 Holiday Homes of the Year - and there are some very strong contenders for your next getaway. Want to see seals sunbathing from the comfort of your couch on the Isle of Skye? Sorted. Fancy staying in cosy cottage that includes a pool, hot tub and its own pub? It exists. Want to live out your Bridgerton fantasy in Bath? Done.

Vrbo, the online marketplace for rentals, has released the very best UK listings for this year to celebrate the most remarkable private holiday homes across the country. The rentals are chosen from over 2 million listings worldwide on the Vrbo platform, based on a 4.9 star rating or higher, positive guest reviews and standout amenities.

This year, the international shortlist includes an idyllic desert escape in Arizona, a cliffside villa in Mexico and an unbelievably chic home in Lake Annecy. But if you're most interested to see which luxury homes in the UK made it onto the Vrbo 2024 Holiday Homes of the Year list, take a look at the six rentals that you need to add to your staycation wish list ASAP.

2024 UK Vrbo Holiday Homes of the Year

Uig, Isle of Skye

(Image credit: Vrbo)

What to expect:

Tides, a stunning contemporary home enveloped by sparkling picturesque lakes and rolling hills on the northwest coast of Scotland, is a total dream for nature lovers who enjoy a dash of luxury living. It's easy to see why this property made it onto the shortlist - with panoramic views and a front-row seat to the epic wildlife of the area (think seals sunbathing and beautiful birds tapping the waters), this is a gem.

Key details:

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scenic location, great for country walks and wildlife spotting

Best for a tranquil nature getaway

Sleeps 6 (3 bedrooms)

From £380 per night

Wimborne, Dorset

(Image credit: Vrbo)

What to expect:

Thatch Cottage is a seriously impressive 10 bedroom home just twenty minutes from Bournemouth train station and 8 minutes from New Forest National Park. Boasting an outdoor pool, hot tub, games room and - importantly - its very own licensed pub, it's perfect for big group getaways. It's a sprawling property with plenty of lush outdoor space that manages to retain a sense of cottagecore homeliness despite its enormous square footage. With two lounge areas, an airy kitchen and rustic beams everywhere, it's no surprise that it's rated 'exceptional'.

Key details:

Sleeps 22 (10 bedrooms, 7 rooms include en suite)

Pool, hot tub, games room and private pub

Short driving distant to nearby national parks

From £1,362 per night

Dorstone, Herefordshire

(Image credit: Vrbo)

What to expect:

The Meadow End Barn is a 19th century home in Golden Valley that sleeps up to 12 people. Nestled between the stunning Black Mountains and the Brecon Beacons on the Welsh borders, it's full of character (nod to the spiral staircase and mezzanine) and a great spot for those who enjoy an active holiday. With the countryside on its doorstep, it's yours for the taking.

Key details:

Sleeps 12 (6 bedrooms)

Located on the Welsh border, great for hikes

Colourful cottage character

From £422 per night

Bath, Somerset

(Image credit: Vrbo)

What to expect:

Head to Bath and check in to Mignon House for a Regency-inspired holiday. Just a 90 minute train ride from London, this huge Georgian property is spread over four floors and is the ultimate stay for big groups who want to live out their Bridgerton dreams (the square outside was actually used for filming in 2022). It's just a short walk to the famous Thermae Bath Spa and Roman Baths, so you'll feel like centrally located royalty.

Key details:

Sleeps: 17 (6 bedrooms)

Bright, airy Bridgerton vibes spread over four floors

Just 90 minutes from London

From £469 per night

City of Edinburgh

(Image credit: Vrbo)

What to expect:

It's understandable that this stunning Townhouse made it into the Vrbo Holiday Homes of the Year list. Classic Georgian style meets bright and contemporary, this listing is located in Edinburgh New Town and just a stone throw away from the city's biggest attractions - the famous castle, bustling Grassmarket and Old Town gems. Complete with a high ceilings, a gorgeous grand piano, roaring fireplace and ornate four poster beds, it's the epitome of quiet luxury.

Key details:

Sleeps 13 (6 bedrooms),

Central Edinburgh location with direct views of the castle

Grand piano, cosy fireplace, ornate furniture

From £1,151 per night

Faringdon, Oxfordshire

(Image credit: Vrbo)

What to expect:

The Oat Barn is a dog-friendly Cotswolds retreat that hosts up to 14 people. For those who want rural tranquility with a modern touch (yes, there's a hot tub - and there's also a games room) this Vrbo offering is a sanctuary for those who want to explore the countryside by day and relax with wine by the roaring fire come sundown.

Key details:

Sleeps 14 (7 bedrooms)

Hot tub, games room, roaring fires

Chic and classic design elements

From £1,361 per night

Speaking about the winners list, Jon Gieselman - President of Expedia Brands - said: "What stands out to me is the range in this year’s Holiday Homes of the Year – there are game rooms for families and private pubs for grown-ups. This year’s list is the best of the best but represents the high caliber of private holiday homes across Vrbo."

Brb, gathering the girls to book one of these immediately.