A recent trend report by Skyscanner revealed beauty is beginning to influence the way we travel. In fact, 27% of Gen Z travellers plan to seek out beauty treatments and skincare stores while travelling in 2026, making it an increasingly important consideration when choosing where to visit.

Countries like South Korea and France are already well-known for their skincare shopping and pharmacy culture, and other destinations have recently established themselves as the go-to destinations for specific treatments, whether it be aesthetics or wellness. Understandably, beauty fans want to discover all that's out there, and rather than being a welcome addition to a holiday, it's increasingly becoming the whole reason for visiting.

As someone who lives between the UK and Australia, I was eager to share my must-have experiences in Australia, as well as consult with friends and peers who are experts in beauty shopping and treatments around the world. From Thailand to Sweden, here's how to enjoy the very best in beauty from eight countries across the globe.

Beauty tourism in Australia

It will be little surprise to anyone that my first mention has to go to my beloved Mecca. It's the ultimate shopping destination; the range of brands is nothing short of incredible, and the in-store shopping experience is unrivalled in Australia, in my opinion. Their new Bourke Street flagship store is at the top of my list when I return to Melbourne.

Australia also has lots of indie concept stores that feature great home-grown brands such as Celia Loves, one of my favourite candle brands. I also enjoy dropping by whenever I see an Aesop store in Australia; somehow, it just feels like the most authentic way to experience the brand, and I love how each store has a unique structural design depending on which architect they worked with at that specific location.

One thing I feel Australia does brilliantly is day spas and wellness spaces. In Melbourne, Sense Of Self and Soak Bathhouse are both lovely; you can book slots to enjoy the saunas and varying pools, or book in for a treatment. Just outside the city is Alba, another luxurious spa space that can be incorporated into a weekend getaway on the Mornington Peninsula. Next time I'm in Sydney, I'd be keen to try the new Saint Haven wellness club too.

When it comes to treatments, I love Buff and Soak for nails, both in Melbourne, and I'd love to get a Melanie Grant facial and visit Plump for aesthetics.

Beauty tourism in India

Aarti Pal, Founder of South Asian Beauty Collective, shares her favourite beauty shopping and treatment spots in India:

India is fast becoming a global destination for holistic beauty, from Ayurvedic wellness experiences in places like Ananda in the Himalayas or Kerala’s coastal retreats, to the new generation of luxury beauty boutiques in Mumbai and Delhi showcasing both homegrown and global brands. There’s such a rich fusion between ancient rituals and modern innovation that makes it really unique. What makes India so special is that beauty isn’t just about products, it’s about ritual and the connection between body, mind, and spirit.

Tira Beauty by Reliance Retail is redefining the beauty shopping experience in India. The flagship at Jio World Drive in Mumbai feels like an immersive beauty playground; digital try-ons, personalised shade-matching, and a mix of global and Indian brands under one roof. It’s very much India’s answer to Sephora, but with a uniquely Indian perspective on inclusivity and self-expression.

The wider Jio World Plaza is also worth a visit for its luxury beauty offerings, featuring Dior and Chanel alongside Creed Fragrances, as well as homegrown Ayurvedic brands, all in one elegant space. This is fast becoming the destination for beauty and wellness enthusiasts travelling to India.

Kama Ayurveda and Forest Essentials boutiques remain essential stops for anyone wanting to experience Ayurvedic skincare in a modern, sensory way.

For those drawn to wellness, Ayurvedic spa retreats in Kerala and Rishikesh offer transformative treatments like Shirodhara and Abhyanga that embody India’s holistic approach to beauty. Perfect for travellers seeking a slower and ritualistic experience. Traditional Ubtan scrubs and Champi head massage rituals have been practiced for centuries and are now being rediscovered by global travellers. It’s a kind of slow beauty, deeply sensory, restorative and rooted in culture.

Sublime Life and Vanity Wagon, which are concept stores spotlighting India’s new generation of sustainable, indie beauty brands, are perfect for discovering the future of South Asian beauty.

Beauty tourism in South Korea

Dr Christine Hall, Aesthetic Doctor at Taktouk Clinic, shares her favourite beauty shopping and treatment spots in South Korea:

When it comes to the best beauty shops in South Korea, the first names that come to mind are Olive Young and then each of the big branded flagship stores: Innisfree, Tir Tir, Holika Holika. These aren’t just retail outlets but hubs of cutting-edge innovation and skincare with bright, buzzy and fun backgrounds. Olive Young is like Korea’s Sephora but better—expect floors and floors of product from intimate care to foot wash. It feels like there is a store on every street, and that's not far off, as there are now over 1400 stores in South Korea!

High street brands will often be on offer with multipacks, BOGOFs, and other discounts. Still, with higher-end products, there are often incentives such as a free luxury toner or a gift of your choice, depending on the amount spent. I remember once spending enough in Laneige I was gifted an actual suitcase!

For high-end and luxury products, hit the department stores. Lotte and Shinsegae are the most popular, and not only where you will find beauty, but also every other luxury brand across fashion, jewellery and more.

Local pharmacies are also a hidden gem; high-concentration PDRN serums, viral scar creams, and acne treatments are all available to buy over the counter.

Areas like Myeong dong, Hongdae and Seongsu are particularly suited to tourists with staff speaking excellent English and being able to answer all of your questions, and with all of the big brands being present. Expect testers with every purchase, personalised consultations, skin scanners, personalised and DIY lip balms and education that allows consumers to select what truly suits their skin type and preference.

Beauty tourism in New Zealand

Katey Mandy, Founder of RAAIE Skincare, shares her favourite beauty shopping and treatment spots in New Zealand:

New Zealand has this incredible duality—it’s wild and elemental, yet refined in its approach to beauty and wellness. Treatments here are deeply rooted in nature and ritual, so beauty travel feels less about vanity and more about reconnection.

In my hometown of Auckland, I love The Facialist: a serene, light-filled space renowned for its intuitive, results-driven facials that blend science with a human touch. Tonic Room is another favourite; it's an apothecary-meets-sanctuary where every treatment feels bespoke, weaving native botanicals and adaptogens into holistic therapies.

Hana, in the city’s hub of Grey Lynn, is an elevated wellness destination for infrared saunas, cold plunges, and red-light therapy. This modern ritual feels both grounding and futuristic. For a day trip north of Auckland, Te Arai offers restorative outdoor stays and nature-led experiences that reconnect guests with the land and its healing rhythm.

For a wellness experience guided by te ao Māori (the Māori worldview), Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa in Rotorua is incredible, blending geothermal bathing and Ngāti Whakaue healing traditions. Signature rituals like the Wai Whakaora journey and Mirimiri Wai Ariki massage use native plant remedies and ancestral techniques to restore balance between body, mind, and spirit.

Further south in the South Island, Aro Hā in Glenorchy stands out, offering an immersive wellness retreat that focuses on movement, nutrition, and mindfulness against the breathtaking backdrop of alpine landscapes. Huka Lodge and Coronet Ridge Spa at Arthurs Point are high luxury options with nature-infused spa rituals that capture the serenity of their surroundings.

Of course, I’m biased but one of the best ways to experience the potent power of native New Zealand botanicals is first-hand through the skin. RAAIE facials are available at Te Arai, Aro Ha, Huka Lodge and Coronet Ridge Spa. These locations are all incredible showcases of how the country’s antioxidant-rich native ingredients become skin allies when combined with the latest innovations in cosmeceutical science.

Even beauty shopping here carries a mindful sensibility. Concept spaces like Ornament, Sully’s, Sisters & Co, and Superette curate thoughtful local brands, offering a glimpse into New Zealand’s holistic, nature-connected approach to beauty and wellbeing.

Beauty tourism in Greece

Fani Mari, Beauty & Wellness Editor, shares her favourite beauty shopping and treatment spots in Greece:

Greece boasts beautiful natural landscapes with a diverse array of plants native to specific regions. For example, in Crete, there are over 130 wildflowers and herbs endemic to the area. From olive oil to honey, Greek yogurt, and all sorts of flora with medicinal properties, Greek beauty is a must-try. Greece is known for a few natural-focused skincare brands like APIVITA and Korres, but these days, there are many local brands that have flourished.

Brands to buy locally include Harites, which is your wardrobe’s white T-shirt, as the founder describes it; a no-fuss line of basic skincare products to cover all needs. You can find APIVITA in all pharmacies, but they also have a beautiful store in the centre of Athens. Korres is a classic: you’ll find the whole line in pharmacies. Apart from the skincar,e I highly recommend the perfumes, they are very lovely and affordable. You can find their full line at the Naxos Apothecary Store, which is their sister line of premium products created using ingredients from Naxos Island.

Then there are the Athonites, created with endemic herbs and plants from Mount Athos, the monastery in northern Greece that is only accessible to men (to this day), which has a unique microclimate with minimal human intervention for over 1,200 years. Aphaea Wellbeing is a new brand created by two friends (one of which is a chemist), that incorporates local ingredients, tradition and science. Their body oils smell divine, and I also like their latest launch, which is a fig-scented body and hand balm.

I'd recommend Mykonos Heat for sunscreens and body mists that smell divine. The founders are from Mykonos, so their scents and products are all inspired by the island.

For facials/spa experiences, I'd recommend Ma Cherie Skin (Kolonaki), APIVITA experience store (Kolonaki), the Four Seasons hotel spa (Vouliagmeni) and One and Only, Guerlain spa (Glifada).

Beauty tourism in Sweden

Nima Pourian, UKLASH Founder, shares his favourite beauty shopping and treatment spots in Sweden:

Sweden’s approach to beauty is rooted in balance and well-being rather than perfection. From the daily ritual of sauna and cold dips to the minimalist approach to skincare and makeup, it’s all about enhancing what’s naturally there. Beauty here is calm, understated and deeply connected to nature—that effortless 'Scandi glow' comes as much from lifestyle as it does from product.

KICKS is often described as Sweden’s answer to Sephora; it's our region’s leading beauty chain and is home to more than 500 brands. I shop at the flagship store in Stockholm to discover new beauty brands and trends, including both international favorites and local Scandinavian favorites. KICKS also champions homegrown innovation through its in-house skincare brands, which are developed with Swedish skincare specialists, reflecting our country’s clean, functional approach to beauty—practical and uncomplicated.

Nordiska Kompaniet (NK) is the Selfridges or Harrods of Sweden. It's an iconic department store that has been around since 1902, offering a beautifully curated mix of luxury beauty and fragrance within its historic, grand setting. It’s an experience as much as it is a shopping trip. I always recommend a visit to anyone coming to Sweden, and it’s a favourite of mine to pick up beauty gifts for special occasions.

Yasuragi Hasseludden Spa (about 20 min outside of central Stockholm) is where Japan meets Sweden. It’s a blend of calm, clean design and natural elements. You wander around in a robe, moving between hot baths and cold dips indoors and out, surrounded by pine trees and sea air—quintessential Sweden! It’s the perfect embodiment of the Swedish approach to wellbeing—balance, simplicity, and a deep connection to nature. It’s one of my favourite places to wind down. The contrast of heat and cold is believed to boost circulation and clarity - a principle that also inspired the hot therapy element of our UKSKIN by UKLASH LED Mask, designed to recreate that same sense of warmth, calm, and renewal at home.

Beauty tourism in France

Fabienne Sebaoun, Founder of Mimétique, shares her favourite beauty shopping and treatment spots in France:

For stores, I'd always recommend Oh My Cream, which is a trusted skincare destination.

La Pharmacie Dufour in Saint-Germain-des-Prés is always packed; it's the go-to spot for French skincare, medicine, and supplements. There’s often a queue outside, which speaks volumes. It perfectly embodies what makes French pharmacy culture so special: expertise without pretension, quiet efficiency, and formulas that truly work.

And for the beauty of the storefront (it's classified as a historic monument and is just as beautiful inside as it is outside), visit La Pharmacie Cotinat.

Beauty tourism in Thailand

Gabar Co-Founder, Susan Wai Hnin, shares her favourite beauty shopping and treatment spots in Thailand:

Beauty and wellness travel is huge at the moment, and I feel like Thailand will be the next hotspot for beauty tourism. Kim Kardashian recently posted about her visit to a clinic here in Thailand called The Demis Clinic.

I think Thailand, in particular, has really great spa treatments and massages for relaxation and self-care. I love the Panpuri Spa at the Park Hyatt in Bangkok—their Thai Aromatic Oil Massage is great and they also have really relaxing facials.

Bangkok also has excellent medical/aesthetic clinics that offer facial laser treatments, radiofrequency treatments, and skin boosters, such as Rejuran Healer (also known as the salmon sperm injections). Vitamin IV drips are also quite popular here, and they usually contain a cocktail of vitamins (ie, glutathione and vitamin C) for a more radiant complexion.