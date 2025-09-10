Astrology-Inspired Travel Is Here – These Are the Best Destinations for Every Star Sign

The summer came to a rather abrupt end last week, but that doesn't mean that holiday plans are done for the year. In fact, the savviest travellers have been strategically plotting their 2026 holidays to double their annual leave, and with flight price hacks and lingering sun in Europe, an autumn mini-break never looked better.

But if you're struggling to find the right destination, maybe it's time to see what the stars are saying. That's right - there's an astrology-travel crossover you never knew you needed to guide your getaways. With a surge of interest in astrocartography this year, now's the time to dip your toe into the world of astrology-inspired travel.

Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman has teamed up with Slingo to share her top travel destinations based on each star sign. According to Honigman, your star sign (also known as your sun sign) can tell you a lot about your perfect getaway - whether you're a fire sign wanting to unwind in a warmer climate, or an earth sign looking for more grounding travel.

Best travel destinations for every star sign

So you're ready to book your next trip based on what's written in the stars. Find your star sign below and see what Astrologer Inbaal Honigman has to say...

Best travel destination for Aries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Athens, Greece

“Active and outdoorsy Aries enjoys an open air destination. Fiery by nature, the sign of Aries is ruled by the planet Mars, planet of passion and battle. Those born under the sign of the Ram would love climbing Lycabettus Hill in Athens. This is believed to bring good luck, especially when people bring candles to the top.”

Best travel destination for Taurus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dijon, France

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Five-star traveller Taurus loves calm and comfortable destinations. As an earth sign, Taurus is a foodie and enjoys low-key, grounding travel options. Those born under the sign of the Bull appreciate sculptures and old buildings and so would love the owl sculpture on the Notre Dame church in Dijon. It is a popular spot for wishing as it's believed that touching the owl with your left hand while making a wish will bring good luck.”

Best travel destination for Gemini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cork, Ireland

“Social butterfly Gemini would usually favour a party destination, but there are luckier options available. Communicative and chatty, the sign of Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury, planet of communication. Those born under the sign of the Twins would enjoy Ireland’s most famous ‘lucky stone’, which is the Blarney Stone. Located at Blarney Castle near Cork, kissing the Blarney Stone is said to grant the kisser the "gift of the gab," or eloquence and flattery.”

Best travel destination for Cancer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rome, Italy

“Family-loving Cancer enjoys destinations that suit all ages and stages so that they can travel in big groups. Sensitive Cancer is a water sign, and therefore they like visiting lakes, beaches, and fountains. Those born under the sign of the Crab would appreciate the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. It is believed that when a traveller throws a coin backwards over their left shoulder into the fountain, they will be blessed with a trip back to Rome.”

Best travel destination for Leo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sichuan, China

“When travelling, Leo likes exploring. Unique destinations off the beaten track is where they get their thrills. Sunny Leo is a fire sign, and they enjoy warm locations and even warmer locals. Those born under the sign of the Lion would love a visit to Huanglong, Sichuan, China. The name translates to ‘yellow dragon,’ which is a powerful and lucky symbol in Chinese folklore.”

Best travel destination for Virgo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tallinn, Estonia

“Focused and sensible Virgo works hard all year, so when travelling, they favour a vibrant destination. Intelligent and analytical, Virgo is ruled by Mercury, planet of communication and adaptability. Those born under the sign of the Virgin would be thrilled with a visit to Tallinn, Estonia, where a bronze chimney sweep statue in the Old Town is considered a good luck charm. Specifically, rubbing the buttons on the sweep's coat is believed to bring good fortune.”

Best travel destination for Libra

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Istanbul, Turkey

“Elegant and stylish Libra enjoys destinations that have the best of the best, in terms of views, food and culture. The ruling planet of Libra is Venus, planet of love and beauty, so they need gorgeousness on their travels. Those born under the sign of the Scales won’t be able to resist Turkey’s Hagia Sophia's wishing column. This is a popular destination for good luck. The Hagia Sophia column is known for its wetness, which is said to be a sign that wishes will be granted.”

Best travel destination for Scorpio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luxur, Egypt

“Intense and emotional, Scorpios see travel as an art form, impacting their feelings. Scorpions were revered in ancient Egypt, and so was the scarab beetle. In Egypt, the scarab beetle is a symbol of good luck, rebirth, and transformation, and is associated with the sun god Ra.

“Those born under the sign of the Scorpion would love to join in the popular tradition which involves circling a scarab statue in Karnak Temple, Luxor, for good fortune. Different numbers of laps are suggested for different wishes, such as three for luck and seven for marriage.”

Best travel destination for Sagittarius

(Image credit: Getty Images)

San Diego, USA

“Travel-loving Sagittarius has never met a destination they didn’t like. Happy-go-lucky by nature, the sign of Sagittarius is ruled by the planet Jupiter, planet of fortune. Those born under the sign of the Archer would love San Diego, California which has been dubbed ‘the USA’s luckiest city’ when a panel calculated that it has the fewest lightning strikes, the least deaths from falling objects, the most holes-in-one and the most lottery and sweepstakes winners.”

Best travel destination for Capricorn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amritsar, India

“Upmarket traveller Capricorn loves luxury, favouring a shiny, glittery destination. Serious and ambitious, the sign of Capricorn is focused and business minded. Those born under the sign of the Sea Goat would adore The Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, India. It is the pre-eminent spiritual site of Sikhism. It is one of the holiest sites in Sikhism and is known for its gold-covered upper floors.”

Best travel destination for Aquarius

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Punta Arenas, Chile

“Considerate traveller Aquarius likes to get close to the land and the people of the land as they explore. Aquarius is a humanitarian and inquisitive tourist. Those born under the sign of the Water-bearer will be excited to explore Punta Arenas, Chile, specifically the Ferdinand Magellan Monument. There's a tradition of kissing the foot of one of the indigenous figures in the statue to bring good fortune and ensure a return trip.”

Best travel destination for Pisces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lake Manasarovar, Tibet

“Romantic explorer Pisces adores a water destination, reservoirs, waterfalls and babbling brooks. Dreamy and sensitive, Pisces is a water sign and loves a swim on holidays. Those born under the sign of the Fish will make memories to last a lifetime, visiting Lake Manasarovar in Tibet. It is a sacred site where Buddhists bathe for luck.”