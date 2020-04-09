You're welcome

Want to mix things up in the bedroom with some Kamasutra sex positions? From the ‘wheelbarrow’ to the ‘curled angel’, here’s your ultimate guide to the best Kamasutra positions for women, with how-to tips from sex blogger, Girl On The Net.

You’ll definitely thank us later. Here’s everything you need to know…

What is the Kamasutra?

The world’s oldest and most famous sex manual, the Kamasutra, may have been written in India around 400BC but there’s a reason it literally translates to ‘a treatise on pleasure’.

With over 100 different sexual positions including graphic instructions on how to do them, it’s the most comprehensive sex guide in the history of mankind – and who doesn’t want to have mind-blowingly good sex?

But with a central focus on female pleasure, tips for women on maintaining relationships with several lovers, and exhaustive techniques for men on how to keep a woman satisfied in case she runs off with someone else, we reckon it might just be the world’s first Feminist Sex Bible.

We asked sexpert Girl On The Net to talk us through the top 7 Kamasutra sex positions and why they work so well for women. Whether you’re in a committed relationship or looking for the best sex apps for no strings sex, these will bring you to the brink of a truly super orgasm.

7 Kamasutra sex positions to try for ultimate pleasure (with diagrams)

The Plough Kamasutra Sex Position

How to do you do the plough position?

Essentially an easier and more enjoyable version of the wheelbarrow, you lie tummy down on the bed with your top half rested on the bed and legs off the bed and straight out behind you. He is between your legs, supporting your lower half by your thighs. It takes practice but is worth every minute.

What’s good about the plough position?

Of all the Kamasutra sex positions, the wheelbarrow is arguably the most exhausting. This alternative is all the fun without the pain. Plus when you’re tensing your leg muscles (which this active position requires) it tightens up your vagina, which gives the sensation of squeezing him tight from within. When you orgasm in this position, your muscles contract even tighter which gives you an even more intense sensation.

The Rider Kamasutra Sex Position

How do you do the rider position?



This is basically the classic woman on top, but the key to its success is its flexibility. You have the option of switching between sitting upright so he gets more of a view or lying down flat chest to chest with him for increased intimacy. Add a vibrating ring for him if you want something different.

What’s good about the rider position?



Because you are ultimately in control so can angle yourself exactly as you want it. Not all of us have our clitoris in the same place but this is one you can angle to where yours is for personal pleasure. It’s great if you’re a performer as you can sit up and indulge your inner sex goddess, while those with very large boobs that hurt when they jiggle up and down in this position can lie flat on their partner’s chest for a bit of relief.

The Amazon Kamasutra Position

How do you do the amazon position?

He lies on his back and pulls his knees up to his chest so he’s curled up in a ball. He then pushes his penis back between his legs so it’s underneath them. You squat over him and rock backwards and forwards.

What’s good about the the amazon position?



This is one that sounds bizarre but has to be tried to be believed. I’d always dismissed it in sex guides till I tried it out myself. Of all the Kamasutra sex positions, this one makes you feel incredibly powerful and is the closest you’ll ever get to feeling like a guy during sex without a strap on.

The Frog Kamasutra Position

How do you do the frog position?

It’s very simple and almost doggy, but instead of being on your hands and knees, you put your arms down flat and rest the whole front part of your body on the bed with bum up in the air.

What’s good about the frog position?



You have your hands free so you can use them to stimulate yourself. His hands are also free for extra stimulation. Because you’re not balancing your weight on your hands, you have more energy to stay in the position for longer and your hands are free to play with him and yourself throughout.

The Hero Kamasutra Position

How do you do the hero position?

You lie on your back in the backwards roll position, with your ankles by your ears, while he kneels and takes you whilst holding your legs back.

What’s good about the hero position?



In terms of angle this is perfect for G Spot stimulation, as his penis will rub directly against your G spot. This is also ideal for light BDSM fans because your ankles can be tied together or to the bedpost or held in place by him, which avoids you getting cramp.

The Curled Angel Kamasutra Position

How to do you do the curled angel position?

This is one you probably already do, otherwise known as – Spooning or ‘hangover sex’. But done right, can top the lot.

What’s good about the curled angel position?



Having come across a great many Kamasutra sex positions in my time, this is still one of my favourites because quite simply, if done right, it offers total sexual equality. In missionary or doggy a man always tends to assume a bit more control. With this, you work together taking it in turns to lead, plus his hands are free so encourage him to play with you while you’re doing it so your orgasm comes more easily.

The Star Kamasutra Position

How do you do the star position?

You lie on your back, like missionary position, but with one leg bent and the other leg outstretched on the bed. He kneels between your legs, with one leg bent and the other lying flat on the bed. He sits so that his one leg is beneath the bent leg of you and the other leg bending around your flat outstretched leg, making a star shape.

What’s good about the star position?



This is great for deep G Spot penetration. He can also touch your clitoris for extra stimulation. You can even touch your own clitoris while he’s free to play with your breasts. So you have all your erotic zones covered.

So, there you have it.

You might want to clear your diary.