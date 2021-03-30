Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The sun is finally here and, sadly, so too is inner-thigh rub. Stop it hurting with these simple tips, tricks and products.

Is that… sun, we see? Yep, if our hay fever is anything to go by, spring is finally here after a long, dark, locked down winter. If you’re anything like me, you’re already planning when you’ll get your summer dresses out of the spare wardrobe. We are so prepared for the mini British heatwave – even if it is only a couple of days long.

So , while we’re excited about the prospect of soaking up that sunshine, we are far less amused by one common side effect of hot weather. We’re looking at you, thigh chafing.

Oh yes. When the temperature soars and you’ve ditched your jeans in place of an easy breezy summer dress, for some, there’s no getting away from it. And that’s totally normal, but not particularly comfortable. It’s itchy, sore, can leave you with red raw patches between your legs and just isn’t pleasant.

Waddling might relieve it for a bit, as can subtly trying to tuck your dress between your legs and hoping no one notices. But if you’re not keen on wincing as you slow walk home, then here’s how to avoid thigh chafing forever, ft. the best chafing creams currently available to buy.

So, what is thigh chafing?

Thigh chafing is the result of the skin between your legs consistently rubbing, which can cause irritation. During the hotter months, we sweat more and therefore it makes the friction between your thighs even worse.

Some people experience some slight discomfort, others find they get rashes, but the repeated rub can also cause the skin to break and make it feel painfully raw.

How to heal thigh chafing – fast

1. First, gently clean the area with water. Ensure your skin is dry before applying any products, to reduce risk of infection if the skin is broken.

2. Apply a healing cream, like Bepanthen (it’s full of pro-vitamin B5 which helps recover irritated or sore skin). Otherwise, a soothing aloe vera gel will work. If you prefer a homemade remedy, soaked and refrigerated chamomile tea bags reportedly do the trick.

Keen to prevent it altogether? The below chafing creams will protect you from the get-go. Thigh chafing? More like bye chafing.

10 best chafing creams to help prevent rub

The easiest ways to prevent thigh chafing come in the form of a cream, balm or garment that acts as a barrier.

If you opt for a cream or balm, remember to apply it between your legs – or on the areas that need protection – before you head out. FYI, any creams, gels or balms that offer lubrication will reduce the friction and also soothe your skin.

Bepanthen Thigh Chafing Cream, £2.50

This well-known nappy rash cream and ointment is created for babies, so you know it'll be super soft and gentle. It works to reduce and recover irritated skin and contains no fragrance or preservatives. How does it work? Well, it creates a moisturising barrier between the rubbing skin. Apply a dab on any chafing and it'll protect you all day. A small tube should see you through the summer.

Mama Mio Lucky Legs, £15.00

Not just for pregnancy, this cooling gel is great for relieving that hot, itchy feeling thigh rub can sometimes cause. Also provides a gel barrier between your thighs, to stop them rubbing further.

BeYou Anti Chafing Cream, £12.95

This all-natural anti-chafing cream is made from ingredients like lavender and coconut oil, and not only does it provide protection from chafing, but it allows your skin to breathe, too. It's antibacterial, non-greasy, and vegan, too.

As simple as it comes, Vaseline is the OG way of preventing your thighs – or any other part of your body, for that matter – from chafing. Simply apply pre leaving the house, et voila. Instant protection.

Lanacane Anti-Chafing Gel, £6.49

This product has one of Amazon's 'Climate Pledge Friendly' badges, indicating it has credible sustainability certifications. Buy for a simple and cheap product that both soothes and prevents chafing for long lasting relief.

If you're looking for a stick that quite literally glides on and protects your thighs all day, give BodyGlide a go. While it is a little pricey, it provides protection from the dreaded rubbing and doesn't need to be reapplied during the day. No matter how sweaty and clammy you get, the balm will keep chafing at bay and is made with allergen free, plant-derived ingredients.

Sirona Natural Anti Chafing Rash Cream, £8.99

For a natural balm made with no chemical additives that both soothes and protects, the Sirona balm is great. It's a unisex, non-scented formula, but does offer long lasting protection, and to help already chafed skin to heal, too.

With near 400 reviews and an average of four stars, this unique anti-friction formula looks like it really works. It's non-staining, so won't mark your clothes, and promises to provide your skin with long-lasting relief, to boot.

Not a chafing cream, but a damn good powder. One user's review says it all: "I'm a Puertorican girl and us latinas have our curves, including thick thighs. Before using this powder, my thighs couldn't stand wearing shorts or a dress for an entire day; between the chub rub and the hot climate in the island. Since then, I can wear both ALL DAY and my thighs are silky!"

Azulenal Ointment with Guaiazulene: Multipurpose Rash Cream, £11.80

Ok, so this one won't prevent chafing, but is great for treating sore skin when you've already experienced it. It's specifically designed for use near sensitive genital areas, and helps to relieve sores, skin redness, skin irritation, and psoriasis, too.

3 best anti-chafing shorts for proper protection

If creams, balms or powders aren’t your thing, then fear not. There are a couple of different items you can wear under your dress or skirt that will keep the skin separated and no one will be any the wiser.

Anti-chafing shorts, we’re looking at you.

M&S Collection Cool Comfort™ Anti-chafing Shorts, £12.00

These anti chafing shorts will act as a thigh barrier, leaving chafing at the door. They include cool comfort technology which will keep you feeling fresh and free all day. They come in three colours – black, white and almond – and are a bargain at only £12 a pair.

Modibodi Anti-Chafing Short, £30.00

Fun fact: these Modibodi anti-chafing shorts also hold up to 15ml of period blood or sweat, while still being light-weight, absorbent and protective. Neat.

John Lewis & Partners 15 Denier Anti-Chafing Bands, £8.00

Not so keen on the shorts? These bands from John Lewis promise to be wide and comfortable, designed for practicality and to stop those legs from rubbing together.

Or, if you’re looking for a cheaper thigh barrier alternative, you could also get a pair of regular tights and cut them at the knee. You’ll end up with breathable and light tights-shorts that you can wear under your clothes. You heard it here first.