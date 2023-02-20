Best lubes for anal: 7 top picks, recommended by sex experts

Ok, it's time to talk about the best lube for anal sex. Why? Well, because anal sex is becoming more and more popular for women — in the latest National Survey of Sexual Attitudes, published in 2012, 10% of women reported having anal sex, nearly ten times as many as in 2001. And the trend hasn't slowed down: a 2019 paper from the Journal of Sex Research noted that "women viewed heterosexual anal sex as an emerging norm".

Most experts would agree that getting the right lubricant is one of the most important parts of a comfortable and enjoyable anal sex experience. "We all know anal sex can be a bit more uncomfortable and that's because the anal canal is not self-lubricating like the vagina," explains Hope Flynn, head of content at sexual wellness and medical brand iPlaySafe (opens in new tab).

You might think you can pick your favourite from our roundup of the best lube (opens in new tab) and crack on. But not only do we need more lube for anal, we need a different kind, explains Flynn that lasts longer than standard alternatives, she continues.

Whether you prefer water based lube (opens in new tab) or CBD lube, we have found the best lube for anal sex for safe and fun anal play. And you can be rest assured that these products all come recommended from one of the experts on our panel, including:

Best lube for anal: 7 to try

(opens in new tab) Sliquid Sassy View at Amazon (opens in new tab) What the experts say: "Sassy is a water-based lubricant formulated with plant cellulose to create a thicker gel, which provides more padding for more comfortable anal sex," says Rybchin. For Water-based

Thick. Against Water-based products are safe to use but don't last as long as other lubes, so you might need to top up during sex.

(opens in new tab) Roam For The Back Lube View at Roam (opens in new tab) What the experts say: "As this is specifically designed for anal play, it’s a bit thicker than your average lube. It is really silky and smooth which is perfect for anal. All roam products have a really luxurious feel and none of them leave you feeling sticky after. All their products are vegan and this one is particularly nice as it contains Tonka, aloe and olive. The lube itself comes in really cool discreet red packaging — definitely not one to be hidden away in a drawer," says Flynn. For Thick

Non-sticky

Vegan. Against Water-based products are safe to use but don't last as long as other lubes, so you might need to top up during sex.

(opens in new tab) Smile Makers Generous Gel View at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) View at Boots.com (opens in new tab) View at Beauty Bay (opens in new tab) What the experts say: While this is a water-based lubricant, it's designed with long-lasting ingredients so you don't have to stop. Di Mattos says: "I prefer using a water-based lube and one of my favourites is Smile Makers’ Generous Gel. It is thick while still feeling lightweight and silky and comes in a beautiful — and incredibly chic — bottle." For Natural ingredients

Water-based. Against This is technically designed for vaginal sex (but it's still thick enough for anal).

(opens in new tab) Slippery Stuff Lubricant View at Amazon (opens in new tab) What the experts think: "The Slippery Stuff gel remains a favourite for anal. It’s a thick gel, so it stays in place wherever it’s applied and doesn’t drip down or evaporate quickly, meaning less re-application. It has minimal ingredients, is fairly hypoallergenic relative to other water-based lubes and even comes in a wide range of bottle sizes. While its thickness makes it great for anal, it’s also great for all types of sex," says Ligon. For Thick

Medical-grade ingredients. Against Water-based products are safe to use but don't last as long as other lubes, so you might need to top up during sex.

(opens in new tab) Intimate Earth Soothe Anal Lube View at Amazon (opens in new tab) What the experts think: "This is a thick water-based lubricant and is blended with the natural anti-bacterial guava bark extract for extra safety and comfort during anal play," says Rybchin. For Water-based

Vegan. Against Water-based products are safe to use but don't last as long as other lubes, so you might need to top up during sex.

(opens in new tab) Pjur Analyse Me! Lube View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) What the experts say: "This Pjur lube is my favourite because it's made from natural ingredients that help relax your anal muscles without anaesthetic effects," says Payne. "I use this when I want to enhance my anal play in a natural way, and I like that is slick without being sticky thanks to the silicone formulation." For Long-lasting

Relaxing. Against Silicone-based lube can't be used with silicone toys.

(opens in new tab) Pjur Back Door Lube View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) What the experts think: Another from Pjur, "this is a highly concentrated silicone lubricant which means a little goes a long way," says Rybchin. "It's designed specifically for anal sex, with the added benefits of natural high-grade jojoba extracts helping to relax the anal sphincter. Jojoba also leaves the skin feeling much soft and supple." Marin adds: "Pjur is my number one anal brand, we are huge fans of using it in the bedroom as it's made without perfume, is dermatologically tested, and is great for anal sex." For Long-lasting

Relaxing. Against Silicone-based lube can't be used with silicone toys.