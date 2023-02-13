These are officially the 9 best water-based lubes, according to sexual wellness pros

Looking for the best water-based lube? Great idea - because, yep, water-based lubes are a great way to have better, wetter and safer sex.

A quick breakdown of the best lubes available: there are water-based, oil-based and silicone-based and sometimes hybrids of two or more. Water-based lubricants can be used for vaginal and anal play (read our roundup of the best lube for anal here), but they aren't just great for sex, either. Unlike silicone lubes, water-based lubes are safe to use with silicone sex toys, so you can have extra fun with your dildos or vibrators.

In fact, a 2022 review into lubrication during sex found three studies that compared water-based lubes to oil-based lubes or no lubricant at all, and water-based came out on top every time.

"Water-based lubricants mimic your body's natural fluids such as mucus, saliva, and vaginal secretions," explains Megwyn White, certified clinical sexologist and director of education at Satisfyer (opens in new tab). "Additionally, water-soluble lubricants tend to have higher viscosity making them the perfect pairing for erotic massage, edgeplay, deep sensual massage, and are also safe for use with condoms. However, they also dry much faster and may require frequent applications."

Of course, some people prefer other lubes, like CBD lube or even coconut oil as lube. But if you're new to the whole lube shebang? Then water-based is a great option. We've asked our panel of sex experts to share their favourite water-based lubes, including:

Best water-based lubes: 9 to try

(opens in new tab) Sliquid Organics Lube View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Organic ingredients | Paraben free Cons: Without non-organic ingredients that keep lube moist, this one can dry up quickly "This lube works effectively on all skin types and toy surfaces, and can be used on the vagina or anus, too," says Santini. "I like that it's fragrance-free, hydrating, has a well-balanced pH, isn't sticky and doesn't dirty the sheets. It's my favourite lube." Rybchin agrees, saying: "This is packed with organic botanical extracts that support the body, including Aloe Vera and Hibiscus to help heal and moisturise the skin, anti-inflammatory Green Tea and Sunflower Seed, which is used as a calming and cleansing tonic."

(opens in new tab) Good Clean Love Liquid View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Carbon neutral | Hydrating Cons: Can get sticky with use "I love that this lube comes with the deep hydrating benefits of hyaluronic acid, which is long trusted for skin care," says Rybchin. It's also packed with aloe vera which is known for its soothing properties (as long as you don't have an allergy).

(opens in new tab) Into The Wylde Lube View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: 100% plant-based | pH balanced Cons: Like most water based lubes, it can dry up quickish so you may need to re-apply during sex Di Mattos says: "Into the Wylde is one of my favourite lubricants. It's vulva-friendly, certified vegan and has an intimately balanced pH, which is important."

(opens in new tab) Satisfyer Gentle Classic Lube View at Satisfyer (opens in new tab) Pros: Natural feel | Simple ingredients Cons: We're struggling to find a downside to this gel. "I like water-based lubricants because they are safe to use with condoms," explains White. "This water-based lubricant is designed to feel most like your body’s natural fluid for greater sensation and is easy to wash off with soap and water."

(opens in new tab) Smile Makers Generous Gel View at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) View at Boots.com (opens in new tab) View at Beauty Bay (opens in new tab) Pros: Lightweight | pH balanced Cons: There aren't a lot of negatives to this exceptional lube. Di Mattos says: "I prefer using a water-based lube and the Generous Gel is one of my favourites. It's thick enough for anal play but is lightweight and silky for the vulva, too."

Coco De Mer Divine Glow Aqua Lubricant View at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) View at Selfridges (opens in new tab) View at Sephora UK (opens in new tab) Pros: Tingling | Moisturising Cons: Some people find the tingling sensation a bit too much "In terms of all-time favourites, I love Coco De Mer. This particular water-based lube that I find great for use with toys," says Kotziamani. Plus, that bottle deserves to be on a nightstand.

(opens in new tab) Roam For The Front Lubricant View at Roam (opens in new tab) Pros: Designed for vulvas | pH balanced Cons: You might need a separate product for anal play "All roam products have a real luxurious feel and none of them leave you feeling sticky after, which I love," says Flynn. "All their products are vegan too, and I love the cool, discreet red packaging - definitely not one to be hidden away in a drawer."

(opens in new tab) Love Honey Enjoy Lube View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Pros: Good price | Long lasting Cons: It might go sticky, but that's to be expected from most water-based lubes. "Lovehoney’s Enjoy lube is one of my go-to recommendations. It’s a good quality, water-based lube that is suitable for all sex toys and condoms, and is very affordable," says Worthington.