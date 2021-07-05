Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Forget multiple orgasms - it's all about the super orgasm...

Jannette Davies had her first multiple orgasm when she was sixteen years old. She quickly learned that she could easily orgasm multiple times, making her part of a select group of ‘super orgasmic’ women, some of whom are able to orgasm over sixty times.

Only a small percentage of women are believed to have experienced this ‘super orgasm’ phenomenon, which is only now being studied in more depth.

Ever wondered why orgasms feel so good? We've got the answer to that, too

What is a super orgasm?

So what is a super orgasm, and how does it actually happen, well, biologically? According to co-founder of global sex tech brand Hot Octopuss, Julia Margo, it’s ‘often the term given to a G spot or internal orgasm’.

“Some women – or vulva owners – describe these as orgasms that come in continuous waves that goes on for longer and feels more intense than a typical orgasm,” she explains. “Some women report orgasming up to one hundred times during a super orgasm,” she goes on.

Gillian Myhill, relationships, dating and sex expert and founder of BARE Dating, agrees, adding that the only big difference being a super orgasm and a multiple orgasm is the amount of consecutive orgasms achieved during the session. “Multiple orgasms mean reaching climax two or three times: super orgasms up to 100 times.” she shares, although she does stress that in her experience, this is rare.

Super orgasms: your complete guide

Where does the term super orgasm originate from?

Margo shares that, while the G spot was first identified by Ernst Gräfenberg in 1950, recognition of the super orgasm in itself is still relatively recent. “They’re only really being spoken about now,” she explains.

Myhill adds that, like most things of a sexual nature, it’s difficult to track exactly when said ‘super orgasms’ came to the fore. “So many of us are hesitant to speak openly about the goings on behind closed doors,” she emphasises. “Very little actual research has been done to verify them, and until such time, we can only base our knowledge on the evidence we have.”

So… how can I have a super orgasm? 5 simple steps

Good question. “With the right stimulation, almost anyone with a vulva can experience a super orgasm,” Margo shares. “However, generally, stats show that only around 15% of women say they’ve experienced one.”

“Most women will need both clitoral and g-spot stimulation to produce a super orgasm,” shares Margo. And, fun fact: there is now a raft of sex toys designed specifically to target the g spot, such as the KURVE by Hot Octopuss.

Ready to give it a go? Try the following step-by-step guide from the sexpert.

Stimulate your clitoris, or ask your partner to, until you are very aroused. Using a G spot sex toy, insert it until the soft gel tip is pressed against your g spot – the spongy area in the anterior wall of the vagina, behind the urethra – and play around with the settings until it feels right. Contract your vaginal muscles rhythmically around the toy as you move it against your G spot. Massage your clitoris (or ask your partner to) until you feel close to orgasm. Do not stop as you feel the orgasm building, and keep the toy in place as you cum – it’s natural to want to pull away, especially as a super orgasm can make you feel like you’re going to pee, but pulling away will prevent the super orgasm from happening.

Bottom line from Margo: “Vaginas are incredible things…. the more you experiment with yours, the more you’ll learn about what it can do,” she shares. Don’t ever put pressure on yourself, but do have fun and let go.

I had my first super orgasm at 16… here’s how

Jannette featured in the 2017 Channel 4 documentary The Super Orgasm, where she was required to achieve multiple orgasm on camera – as she lay inside an MRI scanner.

How did you discover you could have a super orgasm?

“I had my first orgasm when I was 15 years old and it was completely unexpected. I had no idea about orgasms. They don’t teach you about it in sex education – I thought I was dying,” she explains.

“Then about a year later, I had an orgasm which came and then it stuck. That was my first multiple orgasm.”

“I can only have multiple orgasms from penetration – what we call the G-spot orgasm. It’s a very intense sensation, almost like you want to wee but you don’t. For me, the peak comes, then I go to a neutral place and then it peaks back up again. And sometimes it will happen back-to-back. I call it a wave of intensity,” she continues.

“I know some women who can have more than sixty orgasms, but I don’t understand how they walk afterwards!

“I usually have around five. The most I’ve had in one go was ten or so and that was continuous.”

“Although it’s hard to be exact because your mind shuts down during an orgasm. I do remember the first time I had an intense one because I couldn’t continue having sex – it was like my vagina stayed in this continuous contraction for a really long time. It was too much.”

Why do you think you’re able to achieve a super orgasm?

“I’m very open about my sexuality,” explains Janette. “I am a sex positive person and I run a company called Scarlet Ladies, which is all about promoting sex positivity.”

“I think that is what really allows me to embrace my sexuality and understand what I want. I was raised a Christian and sex wasn’t discussed in my household, but when my mum found out that I had lost my virginity, she was amazing. She took me to get my first sexual health and pregnancy test. She even signed me up for condom lessons at the clinic every Monday after school.”

“Being educated about sex helped me to become more open about it. Then when I was 18 I started working in Ann Summers and I had the best manager in the world. She was so open about sex. She spoke about things that I had never heard anyone talk about. She said, ‘get yourself a vibrator‘, and after using it regularly, my orgasms got more intense and felt more controlled.”

“I learned what works for my body and that is when I started demanding equality in the bedroom, I was like, ‘Ok, if you want a blow job you need to give me head, too'”

How do you partners react to your super orgasms?

“I never tell them – it just happens. The worst thing is the expectation of it – after the documentary it’s been like ‘oh, if I have sex with her she is going to have multiple orgasms.’ No. That isn’t how it works. Orgasming doesn’t come to me as naturally as it may seem. I have to work for it to make it happen.”

What’s your advice for women struggling to reach orgasm – or have better ones?

“My one piece of advice for women is to get to know your body. A lot of young girls have sex because they have a boyfriend, but the most important thing is learning what works for you – how to be intimate and what sex positions work best for you.”

“I understood my body because I masturbated – and that is hands down the reason why I can have multiple orgasms.”

“Communication is important, but you can’t communicate what you want from a partner if you don’t know yourself. I think when you are in denial of any sort or have something that you are holding back it makes it ten times harder. We all know orgasms are in your mind.”