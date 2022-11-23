Best suction dildos: 8 toys that sex experts rate the most highly

The best suction dildos offer stable, hands-free play. They are a great way for beginners to start experimenting with internal stimulation, as well as a brilliant next step for those who are already using some of the best dildos and best vibrators at home.

With a suction base, they stick to any hard surface for a stable and life-like way to get off. While many resemble penises with lifelike shapes and textures, others are more abstract with smooth shafts and unique shaping — so there's something for everyone.

"The suction cup on these toys offer so much creativity on how and where to use the dildos, including in the shower, against walls, stuck to mirrors and on the floor," says clinical psychosexual and relationships psychologist Jordan Dixon.

If you have already enjoyed trying some of the best sex toys or the best sex toys for couples and are wondering how arousing suction dildos really are, you're not alone. It's thought that vaginal orgasms are less common for women than clitoral orgasms, with some research showing just 6% of women achieve orgasm via vaginal penetration. But the great thing about suction dildos is that you can use them hands-free for stimulating other areas with your hand or another toy to reach an O.

It's also worth remembering that you can find pleasure (and health benefits!) without orgasm. Studies show that vaginal stimulation alone can have similar pain-beating effects as orgasm itself, so use your toys to help ease period cramps, and headaches or simply feel connected with your body through pleasure.

If you need advice on which products to add to your basket, look no further. We asked sex experts to share their favourite suction dildos for some shopping inspo, and they delivered. The panel includes:

Jordan Dixon, a clinical psychosexual and relationships psychologist

Lucy Rowett, a clinical sexologist and certified sex coach at The Lowdown

Jodie Milton, women’s sex educator and intimacy coach at practical

Stacy Rybchin, certified sexual health and wellness Educator and the founder and CEO of My Secret Luxury

Ness Cooper, sexologist and sex and relationships expert.

What to look for in a suction dildo:

A stable base: For comfort and safety, ensure a strong suction feature that will keep stuck to whichever surface you choose.

For comfort and safety, ensure a strong suction feature that will keep stuck to whichever surface you choose. Size: Comfort is key, which means checking out the length and girth of the suction dildo you want to buy to ensure it's right for you.

Comfort is key, which means checking out the length and girth of the suction dildo you want to buy to ensure it's right for you. Optional extras: Want it to come with a strap on harness, battery powered vibrations or external stimulation? Get your check list at the ready.

Best suction dildos: 8 recommended by sex experts

(opens in new tab) Blush Avant Silicone Suction Dildo View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Great for beginners | Silicone What the expert says: Recommended by Jordan Dixon, this pastel toy will bring pleasure to all bodies, genders and sexualities. "It can be used on a smooth surface or comes with harnesses for strap-on fun," she says. "It’s firm and solid enough for penetration and flexible enough to add comfortability and more importantly some spicy fun." Plus, it's made from from high-quality, medical grade non-porous silicone to ensure safety and durability.

(opens in new tab) Tantus Suction Cup View at Tantus (opens in new tab) Pros: Multiple attachments | Sturdy grip What the expert says: Lucy Rowett says: "I personally recommend anything from Tantus, as the quality of silicone is one of the best and they are also made to fit ergonomically to your body." This base is versatile because it works with any other Tantus toy. Simply remove the end of your favourite dildo or vibrator and stick it to the suction peg for stable fun your way.

(opens in new tab) Tantus Echo Vibrating Dildo View at Tantus (opens in new tab) Pros: Vibrator | Suction attachment What the expert says: Stacy Rybchin also loves Tantus dildos and recommends pairing this toy with the above suction cup for extra stability. "With a phallic head and pleasurable ridges all the way down the shaft, the ridges massage the vagina's inner walls as the luxury dildo moves back and forth," she says. It can also comes with a detachable vibrator to make the shaft shake for your pleasure.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Lifelike Lover Luxe Realistic Silicone Dildo View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Pros: Silicone | Realistic | What the expert says: Lucy Rowett also likes this suction dildo because of the hypoallergenic silicone material. "Whatever sex toy you buy, you must make sure that the materials it is made from are body safe as in the UK, like most countries, there is no legal requirement to assure the quality of materials," she says. This silky finish feels good on even sensitive skin for those who like marbled, realistic designs.

(opens in new tab) Fun Factory Limba Flex View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros: Bendable | Silicone What the expert says: Another favourite from Stacy Rybchin, the Fun Factory Limba Flex is a bendable silicone dildo. "Once you bend the toy it holds its position so it fits your body perfectly, enabling you to hit exactly the right spot every time," she says.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Curved Silicone Suction Cup Dildo View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Pros: Minimalistic | Affordable. What the expert says: This velvety, minimalist design is perfect for people who like penetration without penises. "The suction cup of this sex toy is amazing and the shape is fabulous for the G-spot," adds Ness Cooper. "The smooth silicone and slimline shape means it's great to use in the bath or even on the side of the shower."

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Glitter Silicone Dildo View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

Pros: Great for beginners | Anal play What the experts say: Another of Ness Cooper's favourites thanks to the strong suction that is great for improving beginners confidence "It's soft and flexible silicone makes it very easy to insert and is a top sex toy for those looking to pop their anal cherry for the first time as it's so comfortable," she says.

Buck VixSkin Realistic Silicone Dildo View at Vixen Creations (opens in new tab) Pros: Realistic | Silicone What the expert says: "With dual-density silicone and realistic details, this dildo feels really, really good. It comes in different skin tones for even more realism or a fun tie-dye color," says Jodie Milton. For even more of a life-like feel, the skin-like silicone warms and retains body heat when used.

