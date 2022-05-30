These are the best sex toys on Amazon, as recommended by experts

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve read our guide to the best sex toys for women, then you’ll know that there 100’s of options to choose from. Do you opt for vibrator? Clit suction toy? Dildo? Amazon sex toys are a good place to start.

Why? The online retailer is known for its wide selection of electronics, homeware, fashion and more, but it also sells some of the best sex toys on the market at a more purse-friendly price.

We turned to two certified pros and asked them to share their favourite Amazon sex toys, including the ones that provided them with the best O’s. We spoke to Scotty Unfamous (@scottyunfamous) an award-winning erotic romance author and sex influencer, and Jordan Dixon (@pleasureandpainpsychotherapy), a clinical psychosexual and relationship psychotherapist.

Keep on scrolling to see their top picks, and get ready to add to your basket ASAP. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our roundups of the best sex toys for couples and the best sustainable sex toys. Enjoy…

The best sex toys on Amazon to shop now:

“This toy is designed for external stimulation (mainly the clitoris), but what I love about these kinds of toys is that they can be playfully used on any erogenous zone on the body which opens up limitless pleasure portals. Things I especially like about this toy is that it’s waterproof for bath and shower play, it’s not too clunky and the ergonomically sleek design means it fits really nicely on parts of the body. If using in partner play its slips nicely on the body and in between legs too.”

“It has a lovely diversity of pleasure wave settings so you can explore the sensation and vibration intensity that suits you. I find some toys can be really intense on their low settings but this offers a full spectrum with the lower settings mildly pleasing so there’s a nice variety to navigate with whilst travelling on your own pleasure journey.” Jordan Dixon

