These are the best sex toys on Amazon, as recommended by experts

If you’ve read our guide to the best sex toys for women, then you’ll know that there 100’s of options to choose from. Do you opt for vibrator? Clit suction toy? Dildo? Amazon sex toys are a good place to start.
Why? The online retailer is known for its wide selection of electronics, homeware, fashion and more, but it also sells some of the best sex toys on the market at a more purse-friendly price.
We turned to two certified pros and asked them to share their favourite Amazon sex toys, including the ones that provided them with the best O’s. We spoke to Scotty Unfamous (@scottyunfamous) an award-winning erotic romance author and sex influencer, and Jordan Dixon (@pleasureandpainpsychotherapy), a clinical psychosexual and relationship psychotherapist.
Keep on scrolling to see their top picks, and get ready to add to your basket ASAP. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our roundups of the best sex toys for couples and the best sustainable sex toys. Enjoy…
The best sex toys on Amazon to shop now:
1. LELO SONA Sonic Massager,
was £58.59 now £39.61 | Amazon
“This toy is designed for external stimulation (mainly the clitoris), but what I love about these kinds of toys is that they can be playfully used on any erogenous zone on the body which opens up limitless pleasure portals. Things I especially like about this toy is that it’s waterproof for bath and shower play, it’s not too clunky and the ergonomically sleek design means it fits really nicely on parts of the body. If using in partner play its slips nicely on the body and in between legs too.”
“It has a lovely diversity of pleasure wave settings so you can explore the sensation and vibration intensity that suits you. I find some toys can be really intense on their low settings but this offers a full spectrum with the lower settings mildly pleasing so there’s a nice variety to navigate with whilst travelling on your own pleasure journey.” Jordan Dixon
2. Satisfyer Little Secret Panty Vibrator, £32.81 | Amazon
“The Little Secret is a big mood! This discreet clitoral vibe magnetically clips into your underwear for solo or partnered play via the remote or the Satisfyer app which allows you or your partner to control it from anywhere in the world with endless customisable settings. It’s one of the quietest toys I’ve tried, and it’s accessible and powerful without being overpowering.” Scotty Unfamous
3. Tracy’s Dog OG Pro 2, £49.99 | Amazon
“What I love about this toy is that it’s a combination of my two favourite kinds of toys. We have the air suction technology that can be used on the clitoris as well as the external stimulator that vibrates. The internal part has ten different pulses and vibrations and you can have sucking and pulsing simultaneously. It’s super soft and lovely on the body…I napped hard after reviewing this.” Jordan Dixon
“This dual stimulation toy is viral cult-favourite and with good reason. The Tracy’s Dog OG Pro 2 is the upgraded version of their original viral design; the powerful clitoral suction toy with an internal g-spot stimulator now comes with a remote control for a handsfree blended orgasm that will have you gripping your bedsheets. It’s a staple piece for your collection, beginner friendly and great for people of all abilities, that you will reach for over and over again.” Scotty Unfamous
4. Lovehoney Mantric Pink Pebble Vibrator, £49.99 | Amazon
“This Lovehoney vibrator is interestingly different to other toys. It’s made for external stimulation, it’s waterproof and the unique shape means it’s quite discreet as a sex toy for those who are worried about it being found. What I especially like about this toy is that it’s not really made for a specific kind of stimulation, which invites true creativity when it comes to pleasure. Its a great toy for grinding upon and can be a fun addition to self or partnered pleasured resources.” Jordan Dixon
5. LELO SORAYA Wave Massager, £148.38 | Amazon
“This toy gave me a multiple orgasm. LELO generally make amazing toys, so if you have the budget to splurge on a quality piece of erotic equipment, the SORAYA Wave is worth every penny.”
“This luxury rabbit vibe has the most unique clitoral stimulator settings I have ever experienced (it does a fantastic sporadic twirl), paired with a sensual ‘come hither’ g-spot stimulator that strokes you to a powerful blended orgasm. Also, it’s very aesthetically pleasing. This toy is in my top ten vibes of all time. I HIGHLY recommend it for intermediate to advanced toy users.” Scotty Unfamous
6. Lovehoney Finger Vibrator, £29.99 | Amazon
“This is super cute. It’s made for internal stimulation however you can use it to stimulate wherever you want, there are no rules . I like this toy as it tries to target internal spots in the vaginal canal to stimulate certain spots. The toy’s curved shape means it can self hook and allows you to create traction in the vaginal canal to stimulate spots that you would otherwise use fingers for.”
“It’s not a floppy toy either, there’s a bit of resistance and it stays in place as you start to place pressure which intensifies the sensation. It’s also waterproof and great for water play.” Jordan Dixon
So, there you have it. These are the best sex toys on Amazon, which one will you be trying?